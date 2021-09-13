Amy Coney Barrett, Queen Of Gaslighters, Cries Hot Tears Over Being Called 'Partisan Hack'
Last night Justice Amy Coney Barrett stood next to GOP Senator Mitch McConnell at an event hosted by the University of Louisville's Mitch McConnell Center to fete McConnell for getting her confirmed, and complained about mean media bullies calling the Supreme Court's decisions "political."
Not in an Onion post. Not in an "SNL" sketch. In real life.
"My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," she said at the private event to honor the man who shoehorned her into Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just a week before the election on the promise that Barrett would go on to gut Roe v. Wade. Yes, that would be the same Mitch McConnell who held Justice Antonin Scalia's seat open for more than a year because it would be too "political" to confirm a Supreme Court justice in the last year of a (Democratic) presidential administration.
And now, just days after the Supreme Court painted a target on the back of every pregnant person in Texas, Barrett has the unmitigated gall to complain that Americans perceive the court as deciding cases first and then back-formulating a justification to suit their political ends — if they can even be bothered to do that much.
"The media, along with hot takes on Twitter, report the results and decisions," the Louisville Courier-Journal reported her saying. "That makes the decision seem results-oriented. It leaves the reader to judge whether the court was right or wrong, based on whether she liked the results of the decision."
Well, no shit, lady. You just overruled the viability framework of Roe and Casey on the goddamn shadow docket, and you greenlighted a bounty system on pregnant women to make it happen. You were so hot to blow up abortion rights, you couldn't even wait to do it this fall with that 15-week ban out of Mississippi. So, yeah, we're treating the decisions as "results-oriented," because that's what they are.
But mad props to Justice Karen for turning herself into the real victim here. Not everyone would have the chutzpah to dedicate her professional life to the theory of the unitary executive and then rule that the president is powerless to set immigration policy and is obligated to maintain his predecessor's policies indefinitely.
And of course the court was always a political institution. It was bullshit in 2005 when Supreme Court nominee John Roberts promised "to call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat." But Chief Justice Roberts was confirmed 78-22, so his claim to be an apolitical jurist had at least the patina of honesty. By contrast, Barrett was confirmed on a party-line vote as the president was openly speculating that she would deliver the White House for him, and has quite consistently sided with her more conservative colleagues.
It's the rankest gaslighting for her to congratulate herself and her fellow jurists on being "hyper vigilant to make sure they're not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too." She was nominated explicitly because of her personal biases and utter lack of respect for precedent, and she proves it every single day. How else to explain the court's decision to take up a case that would overrule McGirt v. Oklahoma, a decision pertaining to Native American tribal land that was handed down in July of 2020?
In short, this "The Handmaid's Tale" character is doing exactly what she was hired to do. And having a wonderful time trolling the shit out of the American public, while she's at it.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.