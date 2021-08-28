Christian 'Free Speech' Nonprofit Protects Fires Spokesman For Promoting Vaccines
According to the website for National Religious Broadcasters, they are a Christian non-profit organization that "works to protect the free speech rights of our members by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors, and works to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities." Recently, they celebrated GOP Rep. Al Cutrona of Ohio's plan to introduce a bill that would make it illegal for social media to censor users for doing things like spreading misinformation about vaccines.
This week, they protected free speech by firing Dan Darling, their senior vice president of communications, for gently suggesting that people "talk to their doctor and really consider" getting the vaccine "just because we just don't want to see anyone else unnecessarily die of this lethal virus" on MSNBC's Morning Joe earlier this month.
Author And Pastor Explains Why As A Christian He Got Vaccinated www.youtube.com
"One thing to think about is this idea that we are to love our neighbors and one of the things we do when we get a vaccine is we not only protect ourselves, but we also do our part to keep from spreading the virus and hurting our neighbors." Darling said to host Joe Scarborough on the show's August 2nd broadcast, explaining how his Christian faith inspired him to get the vaccine.
He expressed similar sentiments in a USA Today op-ed this month:
[T]here is no question that the vaccine has saved millions of lives. There is no doubt anymore that the vaccines not only reduce the spread of COVID-19, but that they also substantially reduce the possibility of death from COVID-19.
This is not opinion or conjecture, but fact. In places with high vaccination rates, cases are down and hospitalizations and deaths are way down. And where COVID cases are rising, the most severe cases requiring hospitalization are almost all among the non-vaccinated. Last, I believe in this vaccine because I don't want to see anyone else die of COVID.
Our family has lost too many close friends and relatives to COVID, including an uncle, a beloved church member and our piano teacher.
This was all too much for the free-speech-loving NRB, who said that Darling violated their policy of staying neutral on vaccines and gave him the choice of signing a statement admitting to having been insubordinate or losing his job. Darling chose the latter and was fired without severance.
So, just to be clear, the NRB believes that people should not have their vaccine misinformation "censored" on Facebook, but does believe that people should be fired from their jobs without severance for disagreeing with their employers public stance on vaccines. Just like Jesus would have.
This is now your open thread! Enjoy!
