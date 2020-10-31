Christian Lady Worried About Witches, Christian Witches And Christians Who Don't Know They Are Witches
This year isn't really the best year for holidays, since pretty much the whole point of most holidays is being around people. Either people you love or complete strangers or some combination of the two. As such, there is a dearth of the usual holiday bad takes. I mean, if people can't do much retail shopping, how is there even going to be a War on Christmas?
Because there's not likely going to be a lot of trick-or-treating this year, there haven't been the usual stories about ridiculous Christian Hell Houses where wholesome teens wearing purity rings scare each other about the horrible fates they face should they have sex or be gay or play with a Ouija board or have an abortion or whatever, and there haven't been the usual rantings about why Halloween is super evil and will open people up to being possessed by demons. Like remember that guy who did a whole video about how Halloween is when Satan can legally turn you into "The Little Mermaid?" Totally slacking this year.
Even the gang over at Charisma News is mostly just saying "screw it" and rerunning old articles about how to gird one's mind-loins against Jezebel and Her Witchcrafts (which is also the name of my new band) on Halloween. Although Jennifer LeClaire, former Charisma News editor and author of the previously mentioned guide to not being cursed by witches, did bring a little something this year as well.
This year, she is not merely concerned about regular, Pagan witches. This year, she is concerned about people going around calling themselves Christian Witches and also all of the Christians out there who are witches but don't even know that they are witches. We assume they will find out though when they get their letters from Hogwarts.
So-called "Christian" witches love to come to my church, Awakening House of Prayer, in Fort Lauderdale. Mind you, I realize there's no such thing as a Christian witch, but that's what they call themselves.
I've seen a rise of Christians practicing witchcraft. Or maybe they aren't Christians at all. I won't judge someone's salvation, but when people in church release word curses, pray against you and conduct unholy fasts to destroy you, the fruit of the Spirit is clearly lacking. Galatians 6 lists both the fruit of the Spirit and the works of the flesh. Witchcraft is among them. But there is a higher level of witchcraft that some so-called Christians are tapping into, and it's dangerous.
This seems like a thing that is not actually happening? Not the part about how there are Christian Witches, there are people who believe all kinds of things out there, but the part where they are actually showing up at her church in Ft. Lauderdale. One would imagine that Witches of any persuasion would not frequent the same church as Jennifer LeClaire, known hater of Jezebel and Her Witchcrafts. It seems more likely that she just heard about them on the internet.
They are out there, she says, cursing Donald Trump and his campaign:
Christian witches have emerged with a vengeance. Christian witches are targeting government officials like President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But they are doing much more behind the scenes and are lifting their voices to recruit the discontented to their campaign.
Specifically, she knows of one lady who posts on Facebook a whole lot.
There are Christians who act like witches and actual Christian witches. Both sides of this prophetic warning were and are true. One example of the latter is Rev. Valerie Love, who has been garnering media attention and ranting on Facebook against anyone who won't accept her as an ambassador of Christ. She wrote on the social media platform:
"Stop thinking you can tell people how to worship. Stop thinking you can tell people how to connect with the divine. I could tell you how many people have told me, "You can't be a Christian witch" but here I am. See, you can't tell me how to worship. You cannot tell me how to connect with the divine. That's between me and God. You cannot tell me how to pray."
That sounds fair enough. I don't see why she can't be anything she wants to be and not telling people how to pray is in the Constitution. If Jennifer LeClaire can do "prophecy" I don't see why this lady can't do ... whatever it is that she does as a Christian Witch.
Far more interesting, however, are the witches who don't even know they are witches:
The second category of Christian witches is those who don't know they are witches—and most other people don't know they are witches, either. These Christian witches may be polite and strong tithers, never missing a church service, but they are operating in witchcraft that control. In charismatic circles, we call this type of Christian witch "Jezebel."
Both types of Christian witches are rising in this hour. The first type are in no way part of God's kingdom. Rather, they are card-carrying members of the kingdom of darkness. The second type may make their way into heaven, but they need deliverance from hurts, wounds and other issues in their lives that make their lives a living hell. As a matter of fact, I believe anyone who calls themselves a Christian witch also needs healing and deliverance.
LeClaire does not explain how people who don't know they are witches are supposed to know they are witches. Are they supposed to throw themselves in water to see if they float? Ask their doctor to check for a witches mark? Wiggle their nose and see if anything happens?
Clearly, she doesn't know. Even the audio course Charisma offers on Witchcraft and Spiritual Warfare doesn't offer any particular guidance on this matter. Although it will tell you how to remove any curses put upon you by relatives who were in the Masons.
Fathers, Grandfathers, and Uncles have dedicated and vowed their relatives to freemasonry and these spirits can attack through generational lines. Masonic vows are difficult to break, but when partnering with the Holy Spirit freedom will occur.
And also how to keep people from cursing you with astral projection:
Prayers are being prayed and curses are being sent forth against your prophetic destiny. Astral projection, monitoring and familiar spirits gather information and report back to demonic commanders how to wreak destruction on your life. In this episode, based off Kathy's new Witchcraft eCourse at www.charismacourses.com, learn how to combat the powers of darkness that are assigning curses against the will of God for your life.
Well ... that's probably very useful. Happy Halloween!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse