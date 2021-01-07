Chuck 'N' Nancy To VP Pence: Kick Him Out Or We'll Impeach The Motherf*cker Already
Ever since yesterday, as we watched terrorist rioters attack the US Capitol on President Treason's orders, people have been saying it's time for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, and if he wouldn't, time for Congress to impeach the motherfucker again, and this time finish the job.
Rumors started going around in the news last night that the invocation of the 25th Amendment was being "discussed," but who knows how real that was.
But today, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was unequivocal.
"What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Thursday morning. "This president should not hold office one day longer.""
The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment," Schumer said. "If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."
This afternoon, during a press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cosigned Schumer's statement, noting that any day between now and Joe Biden's inauguration "can be a horror show for America."
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to immedi… https://t.co/jJXhHsXRLf— POLITICO (@POLITICO)1610047053.0
Both leaders used the word "insurrection" and placed the blame for yesterday's terrorist attack squarely on Trump. Both leaders also would really prefer Pence get the Cabinet to invoke the fucking 25th already, but Pelosi echoed Schumer in saying, "If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment." She'd just hate to do it, of course, but she did it before, and she'll do it again. She called Trump's terrorist attack an "unspeakable assault" on the American people, so either y'all fix it or we will.
As far as trying to get Pence do his constitutional duty, CNBC reports that Schumer told reporters he and Pelosi tried to call Pence together this morning, like your mom and dad do when one of them uses the kitchen phone and the other one uses the "walk-around" phone. After they were kept on hold for 25 minutes, Pence, who has obviously gone back to being a coward, decided he didn't want to talk right then after all. So that's awesome.
Of course, if Pence did invoke the 25th, he'd need a majority of the Cabinet to also agree with him. (Just missed that train, Elaine Chao, DIDNCHA!) Then, when President Stable Genius started frothing at the anus and contesting their decision, the Cabinet would need a two-thirds vote from Congress to finish the job.
Whether by impeachment or by helping Pence get the job done faster with the 25th Amendment, the Democrats in Congress are obviously on board. Members are drafting articles — very short ones! Basically "y'all saw what the motherfucker did yesterday" — so it sounds like they're single and ready to mingle, by which we mean DTF, by which we mean they will impeach Trump again.
As for Republicans, is their trip to the fainting couch over yesterday's TRUMP TERRORIST ATTACK sincere, or would they just go back to not caring? Wellllllll.
Lindsey Graham said Thursday he doesn't support the 25th "at this point." But "if something else happens, all options would be on the table." So we guess the next time Donald Trump orders a terrorist attack, Lindsey is ON BOARD.
Lots of other Republicans have been giving blind quotes like "This is IT! I've HAD IT!" but we guess it's just a mystery what would actually happen if they had to vote for something out loud.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois today became the first elected GOP-er to call for Trump's removal. And he's specifically calling for it to be done via the 25th Amendment, though we are guessing this also means he'd impeach a motherfucker too.
In Kinzinger's announcement, he counters arguments that the 25th Amendment is just for when a president is sick or something, saying "all indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself." Which would seem to fit the legal definition of "incapacitated" to us!
It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statemen… https://t.co/1Pr6gvYse3— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger)1610034362.0
"The president is unfit and the president is unwell. And the president must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntary," he said.
And he might not be the only one either.
If you had your MSNBC on today, you might have seen new South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, who did not join her Republican colleagues in trying to overthrow democracy and who seemed genuinely appalled by her first week in Washington. She was asked directly if she'd support the 25th Amendment or impeachment, and she deflected by saying she hadn't slept and really would need to sit down and look at the Constitution before answering, but she certainly didn't say no.
"Meet The Press" hasn't tweeted that exact clip yet, that we can find, but in this video, you can see how Not Amused she was by her GOP idiot colleagues' antics. Why, it almost looks like a marginally sane new Republican might have been elected! (She's probably awful in other ways, we bet.)
WATCH: Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) calls Republican House members votes to object to the Electoral C… https://t.co/clnlWsOCYO— Meet the Press (@Meet the Press)1610049888.0
If things keep getting worse at the rate they've been going the past 24 hours, there might be some more GOP-ers ready to rip off the Band-Aid. Maybe.
So that's where things are. Trump maybe will get impeached in the next 13 days, or maybe he will get 25th Amendment-ed, or maybe he won't and he'll blow us all up with bombs because he's BigMac-stipated and sad.
YOLO!
And OPEN THREAD!
[NBC News]
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
GIVE IT WONKETTE. We mean money. Thank you.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.