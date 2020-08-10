Colleagues Find Woman’s Bikini Photos Inappropriate, Give Her Ultimatum. Tabs, Mon., Aug. 10, 2020
Nancy Pelosi being a total bitchface to poor White House negotiators just trying not to pass unemployment benefit extensions or give aid to state and local governments going broke because nobody's paying taxes right now, is that so wrong? Oh, and of fucking course he did:
At one point during one of the negotiations, Mr. Mnuchin had inquired what WIC, a nutritional program specifically for women, infants and children, was, according to a person familiar with the talks.
Just saying.
Trump's stimmy executive order very legal very cool. (Washington Post)
Oh shit, Rebecca Traister is RIGHTEOUSLY PIIIISSSSSED at how Kamala Harris and Karen Bass have been pitted against one another, and how every other vice presidential hopeful has been treated by the mediocrities running Biden's search committee (and the media) as well. Strap in, it's going to be a bumpy night. — New York mag
Joan Walsh says though we shouldn't be bitter. Or ambitious. Or unseemly. Or unladylike. I think she might be having a (bitter) larf. (The Nation)
Don't know about you, but I truly cannot get enough of these tick-tocks of every fool thing the White House did to fuck the coronavirus response. This one's from the Washington Post!
A student housing developer pressured Georgia college to bring students back to campus so it could keep its dorms full. That's fine, yes? (Business Insider)
OH HI IS THIS BAD?
A massive reorganization of the Postal Service 90 days before an election that will largely be conducted by mail th… https://t.co/TZkHaC9jkU— scary lawyerguy (@scary lawyerguy)1596843418.0
(That's from WaPo, by the way.)
I think we need to be ready for the USPS to be completely eviscerated between now and November, and I don't know that we can save it through "investigations" or some bullshit like that. I think we're just going to have to rebuild it — and everything else — in January.
LOL this was funny.
Remember when Pam got a 25,000 dollar donation from trump and ended the investigation into trump University?… https://t.co/BndJaScawK— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1596851470.0
Trump advisers hesitated to give military options because he might use them. That can't be right: I was told Hillary was a hawk and he was a dove. (CNN)
Utah woman faces life in prison for buying red paint that was later splashed on the street at a Black Lives Matter protest. — Your friend CripDyke at Pervert Justice
Maureen Dowd suuuuuucks. — Daily Beast
Miracles ALWAYS come for Father Greg Boyle and Homeboy Industries. Last recession, they were about to go down when the word hit the street. In one weekend, Los Angeles said THE FUCK THEY WILL. (LA TIMES)
A callback to a year ago when New York mag published a hot damn tale about Bruce Hay, Harvard law professor and most gullible man in the world, whose romantic throuple/quad attachment ended with the other three (plus passel of kids who never hurt anybody) moving into his house while his live-in partner was on sabbatical and moving his own shit into storage, Pacific Heights-style, and then staying there. Okay, all refreshed on the facts now? (New York mag)
Bruce Hay is now suing New York mag for believing him. I had to stop reading on page 36 of his attached letter/exhibit to NY mag's counsel (whom he was also personally suing), after wading through the entire suit, when he said that he would rebut each of the story's points in a second letter, to follow. It is hard to pinpoint a favorite bit, but it might be when he said the (woman) reporter was misogynist; he was a perfect feminist; and by the way did he mention that the reporter was a dumpy middle aged hag who's pining with love for him even though she's a lesbian and went to RUTGERS? But there's more to choose from. See you in like five hours, or next week. (Suit)
Who's on Judge Mathis today? This one's a wild ride!
Bitches I made a motherfucking cherry pie! (Sally's Baking Addiction)
Pie
