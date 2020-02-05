Come Not Watch The State Of The Union With Your Wonkette!
It has been a fucking week, it is only Tuesday, my eyeballs are about to fall out of my head and roll under the refrigerator, and I am WHINING ALL OVER THE TWITTER about POOR ME and I'M TIRED and THIS IS NEVER GOING TO END and I HAVEN'T STOPPED WORKING BEFORE 11:30 PM IN WEEKS and OH MY GOD THERE'S A DEBATE TO LIVEBLOG FRIDAY NIGHT TOO.
If you think I'm about to watch that choad and his State of the Choad, I have a secret and it is FUCK YOU.
Instead, I am going across the lake to Finley Point, to what I am sure is someone's lovely home, to meet a Democrat for Montana secretary of state. We will bring a dish! And the whole family! Maybe I will wash my hair first! MAYBE I WON'T!
And you my darlings, gather around your monitor, we have art for you this evening: Todd Haynes's SUPERSTAR: The Karen Carpenter Story, with Barbies.
We've only just begun. TO LOVE YOU.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.