funny girlbroadwayvotingmidterm electionsdemocratsrepublicansweekend live chat 7.17.22

Come Sit And Putter With Wonkette Weekend Chat!

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
July 17, 2022 02:30 PM
Come Sit And Putter With Wonkette Weekend Chat!
Giphy

Hey, I’m back for another thrilling live chat with Robyn. This week we’re discussing the most important issue facing the nation, the Funny Girl revival's backstage casting drama. Don’t worry. We won’t fixate on that for long, and I have a plan for seamlessly weaving this topic into a larger political conversation.

The fun starts at 12 p.m. PT and 3 p.m. ET. Mountain time is somewhere in the middle. Please like, share, subscribe and all that good stuff.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc