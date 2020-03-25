Comrade Britney Spears Is Down For Wealth Redistribution And A General Strike
The world was a different place in 2003. Milkshakes were bringing boys to yards, there were absurdly low-rise jeans, fedoras, trucker hats, and so, so many velour track suits. Elimidate was still on the air. We were introduced to the terms "baby bump" and "manscaping" and "muffin top" (largely because of said absurdly low-rise jeans) and blessed with the wonder of the very first cycle of America's Next Top Model.
We were also in the middle of a really horrible war, our president was an idiot and Tucker Carlson was a dick (two out of three, it turns out, is still pretty bad). Except at this time, he was a dick not on Fox News but rather on CNN. And one of the things he did that year was interview Britney Spears, fresh off of making out with Madonna at the MTV Music Awards — which inspired Carlson to ask her if she'd given up "clean living."
Carlson also, quite famously, asked her if she, like other celebrities at the time (ie: The Dixie Chicks), opposed the war in Iraq.
Via CNN:
CARLSON: You're going to be on the National Mall [in Washington DC] soon performing for Pepsi and the NFL and also to support our troops. A lot of entertainers have come out against the war in Iraq. Have you?
SPEARS: Honestly, I think we should just trust our president in every decision he makes and should just support that, you know, and be faithful in what happens.
CARLSON: Do you trust this president?
SPEARS: Yes, I do.
CARLSON: Excellent. Do you think he's going to win again?
SPEARS: I don't know. I don't know that
Well, welcome to 2020, where we still have an idiot president, Tucker Carlson is still the worst, The Dixie Chicks are finally making a comeback, but we have far more comfortable pants and Britney Spears is DSA.
Yesterday on Instagram, Spears posted a quote from actress Mimi Zhu calling for a redistribution of the wealth and labor strikes.
Now, one might think that Brit Brit does not know what she's calling for here — but in her post she included three roses, a well-known symbol of the Democratic Socialists of America. Who knows? She put her Las Vegas show on hiatus last year to take care of her ill father — perhaps during that time she became familiar with the grossness of the American health care system and got radicalized. Maybe her next move is to do an album of Utah Phillips and Woody Guthrie covers? A techno version of Bella Ciao? She's certainly managed to surprise us all before.
I, for one, am more than happy to welcome Comrade Britney to the struggle.
