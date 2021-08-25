Congress In Rare Bipartisan Agreement On Hating Dem Rep. Seth Moulton Right Now
Oh boy, Joe Manchin is probably sliding off all the chairs in his houseboat having bipartisan-gasms right now, just filibust-ing loads everywhere, because Congress appears to all agree on something!
What they agree on is fuck Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, and also GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, who for some reason picked up their asses and put them on an unannounced and unauthorized trip to Afghanistan, to apparently not do much besides get in people's way and piss everyone off.
And then they flew back after fewer than 24 hours, they say "on a plane with empty seats, seated in crew-only seats to ensure that nobody who needed a seat would lose one because of our presence." We sure hope so. But Nancy Pelosi is pissed. And so is everybody else, just about.
When Pelosi found out about the trip, she wrote to the whole Congress to tell members to stay the fuck home from Afghanistan. And now here's Pelosi today, explaining how pissed she is, saying this is "deadly serious" and that there is an "opportunity cost" to members traveling to Afghanistan, because it literally takes away from evacuation efforts.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi rebuked Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) after the pair made an unautho… https://t.co/rDYO2LH2VP— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBC10 Philadelphia)1629914357.0
"We don't want anybody to think this was a good idea," Pelosi also said today. Oh, and by the way, she said she hasn't spoken to those two assholes who went. That's how pissed she is.
Of course, it's not the first time Seth Moulton has pissed Pelosi off. Few years ago he was like "HAARRRRRUMPH HENGH WHITE MAN HENGH HARRUMPH! I will make sure Nancy Pelosi isn't speaker of the House!" (Paraphrase.) Then she became speaker anyway, because shut up Seth Moulton. Remember when Seth Moulton ran for president? That wasn't specifically about pissing Pelosi off, but we bet it made her laugh.
But like we said, this is a post about how there is American unity behind telling Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer to get fucked right now. A Biden official said the trip was "as moronic as it was selfish." The Defense Department had this to say:
"The secretary would have appreciated the opportunity to have had a conversation before the visit took place," said Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby during his briefing, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "They certainly took time away from what we had been planning to do that day."
And then there are the Republicans in Congress, who, well, it probably kills them, but they agree with Pelosi, and she agrees with them:
"Neither one of them should have their ass in Afghanistan right now. The Defense Department has enough to do without having to try to protect two members of Congress. Period," said Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the top Republican on the Armed Services panel. "I don't care. We've got a mission to complete over there."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said his thoughts on the trip to Kabul were "not to go." He says he's been telling other members not to go to Afghanistan.
Democratic Rep. Jason Crow had this to say:
“How many Afghan women and children were not able to be evacuated yesterday because they had to pull Marines off th… https://t.co/R4Xg8bDDCl— Chris Jansing (@Chris Jansing)1629901628.0
Now, Jason Crow is a combat veteran, just like Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer are. And the Washington Post did find some members of Congress who had nicer things to say about the rogue trip, on both sides of the aisle, and they all seem to be newer House members with military service:
"Well, I wouldn't have done it but I understand the frustration," Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) said.
"That's almost my exact experience," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) said.
"This is very personal for many of us, the level of frustration for the lack of information we're getting," Waltz said.
"Yep," Houlahan added.
"It just shows how troubled so many of our veterans are. It's certainly ill-advised, but I think they were – I think it shows just how so many of our veterans are very concerned about the situation," Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) said.
So there's that.
According to the statement the two congressmen released Tuesday night, things are very bad in Afghanistan, the evacuations started way too late, and there's no way in hell they're going to be able to get everybody out by Joe Biden's deadline. Which may be true.
Wonder if maybe they undermined that message by going to Afghanistan unannounced and dancing a big fandango in front of everybody's faces, thereby distracting everybody whose job it currently is to get people out of Afghanistan before Joe Biden's deadline.
Guess we'll just have to end this on that mystery question.
