Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby Still Thinks He's Better Than Eddie Murphy

Christmas arrived a few days early when Eddie Murphy returned after 35 years to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. They apparently let disgraced scuzzy rapist Bill Cosby watch in prison, because he had some notes. Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, released a statement Sunday criticizing Murphy's monologue, which mocked the convicted rapist.
First, let's enjoy Murphy dunking on the pudding pop pervert.
Murphy has 10 kids, one with a Spice Girl, and they're all real, not just multiple parts he's playing like in The Nutty Professor. He noted that 30 years ago, if someone had suggested he'd become a "boring stay-at-home, house dad" and Cosby would be in jail ... he'd have taken that bet. Then he gave us his famous Cosby impression with the head bobbing and the eye rolling. "Who's America's dad now?" he declared. And he's right. Murphy is the revered elder black statesman who has inspired a generation of comedians. It was especially moving to see him on the usually pretty-damn-white SNL stage with Tracy Morgan, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock, and Keenan Thompson. (Murphy and former SNL star Maya Rudolph were also AMAZING together in the "Home for the Holidays" sketch.)
Wyatt's statement is as gross as his client:
Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait.
Murphy didn't "disparage" Cosby. He said he was in jail, which is a true statement. He didn't even mention the repulsive crimes Cosby committed over the years. Cosby was a known jerkass before he was a known rapist. Murphy has a genuine affection and respect for the comedians who followed him that Cosby never demonstrated. He was churlish and dismissive of Murphy when he exploded in the 1980s. He criticized the young comic's act for its blue content. Respectable comedians like Cosby only performed clean sets before drugging women and raping them.
When Murphy appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," he discussed the level of ego it took for Cosby to presume he could lecture anyone on how they should express themselves artistically while not raping people.
MURPHY: Then [Cosby] told me, "I'm in Atlantic City this weekend. You should come to see how it's supposed to be done. You shouldn't get on the stage unless you have something to say.... Yeah, he wasn't nice.
No, he's not. Wyatt ended his absurd statement to Murphy with a request that's funnier than Ghost Dad.
WYATT: Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.
Cosby has no "platform." He refuses to express remorse for his actions, even at a future parole hearing, so he might rightly die in prison. He never "enhanced" black people. He blamed us for all our problems with contemptuous rhetoric that would get off Clarence Thomas. His fall hasn't humbled him, either. From the small Philadelphia prison cell he calls his "penthouse," he still talks about the black community as if he's narrating a National Geographic documentary.
COSBY: They are under siege. This thing with the drugs and the different pockets of the neighborhoods where it's going on. When you look at what drugs are doing ... things that make these people drive around and shoot into crowds.
Even if no one deserves 10 children, Murphy deserves the last laugh over Cosby. Before we go, let's watch Eddie Murphy as one of Santa's elves breaking down a grisly polar bear attack at the North Pole.
