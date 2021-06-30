Cool Teacher Dr. Jill Biden Lets Her Students Cuss, That's Why She's A Cool Teacher
Hey, Melania Trump, what are you doing today? Not being on the cover of Vogue, as per usual? Bless your heart.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is on the cover of Vogue for August, and the accompanying article reveals that she lets her college English students cuss in their journals, because she's cool like that. You knew she was still teaching even though her husband is literally the president, right?
The anecdote is funny. Apparently in one of her classes (she taught three this spring), a class that is full of bros, one of them was like, um, can we curse in our journals? And Dr. Biden was like, um, yes? And that was a big fuckin' deal. She tells it better, though:
"Maybe two months ago they said, 'Hey, Dr. B.... Can we ask you a question?' " I said yeah. They said, 'When we write in our journals, can we curse?' "
They were worried it was inappropriate because you're the first lady?
"I don't know what they thought! We never said the words first lady ever. So I said, 'Yes, you can curse.' Because I tell them they can write anything. And here they are, these young men, like, 'Yes! We can curse!' I loved that. After that class, I felt...good. I've achieved what I wanted to achieve: They see me as their English teacher."
See? If Dr. Biden is your teacher, you get to cuss. How else would you get the scholastic experience you need to one day write for Wonkette or something?
Here's another teacher story Dr. Biden apparently tells when she travels:
As part of her elevator pitch for free community college—part of the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan President Biden proposed to Congress in April—she likes to talk about one of her most dedicated students, a military interpreter from Afghanistan who came to America to start a new life. "A few semesters ago...I got a text from her—it was like six o'clock in the morning. 'On my way to the hospital to have my baby, research paper will be late.' To which I replied, Excuses, excuses." It gets a big laugh, even from the jaded press corps.
The Vogue profile's headline says Dr. Biden is a first lady "for all of us." We have a feeling if the last first lady hadn't been such a disastrous asshole, they wouldn't have thought to write that headline.
It really gets into what it's like for her these days to travel around as the first lady, and also literally be teaching college at the same time. Apparently, according to someone who introduced her in Birmingham, Alabama, "She told me she's grading papers on the plane, y'all! What? Who does that?!" The first lady does!
This is one of those articles we really truly encourage you to Read The Whole Thing, because it's long and there are too many fun details, and they really all do fit under that heading of a first lady "for all of us." How she's always like "Oh, please, call me Jill," when people don't know what they should call such a very important person. How she's not quite used to how they stop all the traffic whenever the motorcade is driving her and the president around.
There's a touching story about what happened when Dr. Biden found out, in front of a bunch of other reporters, that the Vogue profiler's mother had died of cancer on the very day Joe Biden was declared president.
There's a story of what happened when Joe Biden decided spontaneously to make an unscheduled stop at a high school, after he and the first lady had just visited an elementary school. There was a lot of hugging of kids involved at both places. "It's moments like this with the Bidens--hugging children!-- that bring home just how incomprehensibly irregular and out of place our previous president and first lady really were," Vogue writes.
And then there are scenes back at the White House, where the Bidens talk about their relationship, and what living in the White House does to that whole equation. That's where you get quotes like this of the president talking about his very cool wife:
"But it was clear to me that she knew exactly what she would do if she were first lady. And so she came in, I think—knowing the experience of being vice president, knowing the power of the presidency—knowing that she could change things." He remembers the first time she spoke in front of a truly big crowd, "and I was like, That's my girl. So proud. She would just go do it, and she got better and better. And she started saying, 'Joe, you gotta put a little more emotion into what you're doing.' "
I ask if becoming president and first lady affected their marriage. "Yeah, it has," he says, and an almost pained expression crosses his face. "I miss her. I'm really proud of her. But it's not like we can just go off like we used to. When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we'd just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other."
You might need to schedule that in, I joke.
"But all kidding aside, that's part of the problem. You can't. I'm not complaining. It's part of the deal. But this life prevents it." He looks at Jill. "It's just harder. Don't you think that's right?"
"Oh, yeah," she says.
"And then there was all the dog drama," Dr. Biden tells Vogue later, during interviews that happened just weeks before their older dog Champ died of old age.
"I knew it was going to be hard for the dogs. I mean, Champ's going on 14, you know? And to move him in and have him get used to it? And then Major....I mean, let's face it. He hadn't been around so many people in forever. But now, at every turn, somebody's stepping out or somebody's coming around a corner. So I guess I felt...I really tried hard to make everybody comfortable. Make it feel like home. We brought family pictures down and put them all around. And so, you know, we've adjusted."
Did we mention the pictures are amazing? They are Annie Leibovitz pictures, because that's what real first families deserve.
Like we said, read it all. And when you're done, be happy that the Bidens are the first family and Dr. Biden is first lady, and that in some small way, we kinda sorta have some nice things to talk about again.
