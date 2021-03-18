house hearing violence and discrimination against asian-americans house judiciary civil rights subcommittee video violence against asian-americans youtube
Watch Congress Discuss Violence Against Asian-Americans. Seems Important!
The House Judiciary Civil Rights subcommittee was already going to hold a hearing this morning on the alarming and scary and awful rise of discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans. Then this week, a crazed gunman murdered six Asian-American women and two others at massage parlors in Atlanta.
People should watch this hearing. Starts at 10 a.m.
