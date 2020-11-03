Could It Be ... Your LAST TRUMP LIVEBLOOG ... EVER?
Good evening, and welcome to your Election Night 2020 Wonkette AMERICAN EXORCISM Liveblog, as hosted by Evan Hurst and me, your editrix! I don't want to jinx anything *spits, turns around, does a shot and knocks on wood with a ballpeen hammer*, but we're calm and ready and all signs point to me not having to write FUCK YOU AMERICA at one in the fucking morning. We may not know all the answers tonight, but ... we think ... the center will hold.
No we're not "centrist," you absolute schmendricks. It is from Yeats, you fuckheads!
Evan and I will be taking turns bringing you tidbits and tasty morsels, and we will only watch Fox if they are crying. We will probably come in late tomorrow! So yell at SER and Dok if posts are late, they are in charge and that is on them.
Here's hoping we get a 2008 repeat, where the networks call it at 8:00 and 30 seconds after the polls close on the West Coast. Because we need it. We are Good, and we deserve it. We — most of us — have survived the past four years where they worked hard to horrify us every hour of every day. But some of our beloveds have not survived. And if we weep tonight, let it be for joy and relief, and also for our friends, and let it wash us clean from the inside of all the hideousness that has been perpetrated in our protesting names.
Pffft dumb.
Ready? SET? LET'S EVICT THIS BITCH.
6:27: Hi, Evan here. First polls close in like 30 minutes, OK? So stop asking, OK?
MSNBC reports that there is a smattering of vote coming in from Indiana. It is Trump votes in the flyover land of cows. MEH.
That said, here are a few of the links we will be following religiously tonight, if you'd like to also bookmark things and obsessively refresh them.
Josh Marshall at TPM made a real darn good Twitter list of RELIABLE NUMBERS people to follow.
Daily Kos has a real darn nice map of when all the polls close.
NPR has a nice guide to when we can expect results from some key states HERE, and the Washington Post has a real nice guide to all 57 states in the whole entire world of US America HERE.
And since you didn't ask, the coffee drink we are drinking to make us jitter is "Starbucks Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew" and the pot of coffee we will drink after that is "already made," unless we switch to booze, in which case we will be drinking "all of it."
Way ahead of you, Evan. — Me
1:47 pm, I'm ready. What she I drink? https://t.co/8wW9lOwm8s— Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You)1604436503.0
6:48: Some numbers are coming in from Kentucky, and we have a secret data nerd source who says they are "good."
Ten minutes until polls officially close in some states.
6:55: Polls closing in a few minutes in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. Also MOST of Florida except the panhandle. Gonna start learning things REAL SOON.
7:00: Polls closed. Trump projected to win Indiana. That was never in question, but some things we are learning make it look like Biden might close some real margins there.
Everything else too early to call, including Senate races in all those states.
