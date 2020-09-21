His Gov't Job Was Informing Public About COVID-19. His Other Job Was Calling For Fauci To Be Executed.
William B. Crews, a public affairs official for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has left his job today after the Daily Beast reported that Crews was moonlighting as "streiff," the managing editor of RedState.
Crews was not pushed to "retire" simply because he wrote for a conservative website under a pseudonym. Rather, it is likely because he spent his time at that conservative website undermining NIAIDS' work of informing the public about COVID-19 — his actual job there — and writing numerous articles about how COVID-19 isn't a real threat, calling his co-workers and his boss, Dr. Anthony Fauci, "public health nazis," and calling for them to be publicly executed in an extremely violent and horrific manner.
It is actually somewhat surprising that his tenure there did not end with a Patrick Henry Sherrill moment, given how thirsty he was to witness his co-workers' demise.
Via The Daily Beast:
Under his pseudonym, Crews has derided his own colleagues as part of a left-wing anti-Trump conspiracy and vehemently criticized the man who leads his agency, whom he described as the "attention-grubbing and media-whoring Anthony Fauci." He has gone after other public health officials at the state and federal levels, as well—"the public health Karenwaffen,'' as he's called them—over measures such as the closures of businesses and other public establishments and the promotion of social distancing and mask-wearing. Those policies, Crews insists, have no basis in science and are simply surreptitious efforts to usurp Americans' rights, destroy the U.S. economy, and damage President Donald Trump's reelection effort.
"I think we're at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by 'experts' who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed," Crews wrote in a June post on RedState.
"If there were justice," he added, "we'd send and [sic] few dozen of these fascists to the gallows and gibbet their tarred bodies in chains until they fall apart."
That sure is a normal thought to have about other human beings!
It is not known whether Crews did his work at RedState while he was supposed to be working at NIAIDS, but unless he worked at NIAIDS in the middle of the night, it certainly would have been difficult to maintain a position as a managing editor of a website that publishes during the day. If he did do this, it would mean that we, the taxpayers, were paying him to do work on a stupid rightwing website while he was supposed to be working for us.
Crews has not yet responded on "streiff's" Twitter account. Rather, he has spent his day retweeting the notoriously batshit Ian Miles Cheong's ridiculous complaints about BLM and Antifa.
Soon enough, we will be hearing the chorus of rightwingers bitching and moaning that poor William "streiff" Crews was "doxxed" — but if someone works for the federal government, the people have a right to know if he is wasting taxpayer money, and his co-workers have a right to know that he would like to see them murdered. That is a safety issue.
Following that chorus will be the traditional whinging about how it's unfair for people to be fired for their political views or for disagreeing with their boss, with absolutely no acknowledgement that Crews retired on his own or of the fact that Republicans are the reason we have at-will employment. I will care deeply about Republicans getting fired for reasons that have nothing to do with their output as workers — which was clearly not the case with Crews but sure — just as soon as they start advocating for at-will employment to be replaced with just cause terminations for everyone, not just for rightwingers who want to be shitty on the internet.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette has no ads and no investors; we can't run without your contributions. Contribute, please, if you are able!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse