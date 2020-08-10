Covidiot Smash Mouth Guy Still Ain't The Sharpest Tool In The Shed
This weekend, the United States surpassed five million total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first started. Also this weekend, 250,000 geniuses descended on a 7,000 person town in South Dakota for a motorcycle rally, at which masks and social distancing were not required.
One of the musical acts headlining this festival, of those that actually showed up, was Smash Mouth. Yes, Smash Mouth. The band that comes only second to "Nickelback" on everyone's "worst band ever" list. The band the bartender plays when it's 2 a.m. and people won't leave. The guys who put the kibosh on the ska-punk revival despite not really even being a ska-punk band. The guys who came out with "All Star," the song that will forever strike fear into the heart of anyone who was alive in 1999. And it's always seemed that at least part of the reason for Smash Mouth's 1990s band villain status is that lead singer Steve Harwell always just kind of seemed like a dick (a thing that was kind of confirmed when he was on "The Surreal Life"). In fact, I have often wondered if the incessant mocking of the Food Network's Guy Fieri — who seems like a truly good dude — was not a little bit due in part to his resemblance to "the guy from Smash Mouth."
The last time anyone heard about "Smash Mouth Guy" was in 2015 when he went apeshit on a crowd and threatened to beat people up at the Taste of Fort Collins festival in Fort Collins, Colorado, after some people in the crowd threw bread at him. And that will never, ever not be funny.
Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell flips out on fans youtu.be
But it seems like Harwell has finally found his people!
Thousands of people at this motorcycle-fest for dipshits who don't care about a deadly virus that is killing people gleefully crowded together to see Smash Mouth play what we can only assume were their two hit songs and a bunch of Monkees covers. And they did not throw bread at him. So rather than threatening to beat the shit out of them, Smash Mouth Guy loudly bellowed "We're all here together tonight! Fuck that COVID shit!"
Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) https://t.co/P7XW46BLiS— Connor Matteson (@Connor Matteson)1597038665.0
Sadly, there is not any footage of them playing any of their two hit songs or that Monkees cover, which is very disappointing. Not because I want to hear it, but because honestly I want to look at a bunch of super tough bikers very seriously rocking out to "SomeBODY once told me the world is gonna roll me ..." That would be pure comedy. It would be so good. And it would make me forget for a second that they're all gonna be going back to their hometowns and infecting probably a million more people with COVID-19.
OPEN THREAD!
[NME]
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse