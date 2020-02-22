Crawling Smear Of Paul Ryan Paul Ryans All Over Us Again
Thursday, someone on the Fox News mothership dared suggest that Donald Trump was anything less than magnificent. During an appearance on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," A.B. Stoddard of RealClearPolitics compared Trump's 2016 debate performances to Mike Bloomberg's Elizabeth-Warren-assisted autopsy Wednesday night.
STODDARD: I think that Donald Trump had disastrous debate performances. Many answers were so cringeworthy. You just couldn't even believe that he was standing on the stage. And he's president.
The mad king was unpleased.
Narrator: Donald Trump did not win any of the presidential debates. He embarrassed himself and his loved ones, if he has any. Trump blamed this glitch in the Fox News Matrix on Paul Ryan. The former House speaker is on the board of
Wolfram & Hart whatever evil global entity currently owns Fox News. There were articles about how the former Republican House speaker was going to influence the network from the inside to take down Trump. That was obviously all bullshit. He's now more of a Trump stooge than ever.
Case in point: It's been more than two weeks since the Senate acquitted Trump on two articles of impeachment. Friday, however, by complete coincidence, Paul emerged from the country club to let Trump know that all his assaults on the Constitution are fine by him.
This is classic Paul Ryan. Mitt Romney picked Ryan as his running mate from the 2012 Howdy Doody catalog. He doesn't even try to hail Romney as a champion of justice who put country over party. No, Ryan eagerly sides with every other Trump-owned Republican who thinks Romney sucks.
It also demonstrates what a lawless shit show our government would be if Democrats hadn't won back the House in 2018. A Republican-controlled House with Ryan as speaker would've buried the whistleblower report.
We should all know by now that Paul Ryan is a spineless weasel with zero actual principles. I just wish Donald Trump was damaged enough that someone like Ryan would feel comfortable enough to jump off the Titanic.
