Creepy Child Nazi Banned From YouTube, Finally
White nationalist, Holocaust denier and leader of the "Groypers" (a group of white nationalist conservatives who yell at regular conservatives for not being racist enough) Nick Fuentes woke up yesterday morning to find that his YouTube teevee show, "America First with Nicholas J Fuentes," had been banned from the platform for hate speech. While it is not currently known exactly which instance of hate speech it was that got him banned, it is safe to say that it was probably pretty terrible, and probably something terrible about Jewish people or Muslims as that tends to be his M.O.
As you may or may not have blocked out, Fuentes was in the news briefly in November of last year after fellow professional hatemonger Michelle Malkin was fired from the conservative speaker's bureau "Young America's Foundation" for her support of Fuentes, on account of how he's a Holocaust denier. Also because he kept heckling fellow right-wingers like Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Ben Shapiro at a Turning Point USA event for not being fascist enough.
Anyway! Fuentes's channel was already demonetized last month, because of the hate speech, and he got his "second strike" on Monday of this week, according to his Twitter feed. He is now blaming some sort of coalition of leftists, what he calls "Conservative Inc" (people like Shapiro, Kirk, etc.) gatekeepers, and "silicon valley censors" that conspired to take down his YouTube channel for hate speech, just because he was doing a lot of hate speech.
Is it possible that a lot of people reported Fuentes's content as hate speech? One would hope so! That is probably what led them to review his content. But if he were on there singing about how he wished that all the raindrops were lemon drops and gumdrops, he would still be on there. In fact, he would be able to monetize his YouTube, no problem.
Here, for your edification, are YouTube's official rules regarding hate speech:
Hate speech is not allowed on YouTube. We remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on any of the following attributes:
Age
Caste
Disability
Ethnicity
Gender Identity and Expression
Nationality
Race
Immigration Status
Religion
Sex/Gender
Sexual Orientation
Victims of a major violent event and their kin
Veteran Status
Ironically, one of the first people to come to his defense was Ben Shapiro, who tried to pull off the old chestnut, "I disagree with what you say, Sir, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." Which, sure, would apply if it were the United States government instead of YouTube.
Super weird how all of the "Let corporations do anything they want because capitalism!" people change their tune when what the corporations want to do is kick Nazis off their video platforms.
Curiously, however, prominent Trumper Mindy Robinson said that defending Fuentes led to him and his Groyper Army harassing her, and suggested that Twitter only keeps him on in order to make conservatives look bad. Not that they usually need Fuentes's help to pull that off.
This is, of course, not a free speech issue. YouTube is under no obligation to provide a service free of charge to people who will use it to engender hatred against marginalized groups. That's it in a nutshell. In fact, any place or any website can ban anyone for any reason that is not considered discriminatory. If YouTube were run by the United States government, they would have a case. As of now, YouTube is free to be Nazi-free!
