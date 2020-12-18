Pentagon Cancels Biden Transition Meetings For Totally Normal Reasons, Not Suspicious At All
We're in the middle of a Russian cyberhack on half the federal government and a global pandemic, but the Defense Department just decided to shitcan transition briefings with the Biden team because, LOL WHATEVER.
Axios reports that (acting) Defense Secretary Christopher Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to transition briefings until the New Year.
"These same senior leaders needed to do their day jobs and were being consumed by transition activities," an anonymous senior leader told Axios, because Trumpland doesn't do on the record briefings. "The DoD staff working the meetings were overwhelmed by the number of meetings," he added later.
Golly, how many meetings were we talking about? Like seventy-five? Fifty?
NOPE.
"We had fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week," Mr. Anonymous told Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan.
"With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."
Oh, now they like taking a knee? We were under the impression that meant you hated the troops and apple pie. Guess that's just when it's Black Americans being killed by cops. When you're protesting the loss of an election, it's "a simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year."
Lest we forget, Trump and his minions already delayed the transition so the president could work through his feelings about losing the election. Just a few days to let him come to grips with it, they said, what's the harm?
It was disgraceful six weeks ago, and it's a shocking act of sabotage today.
In the interest of fairness, Defense One reporter Katie Bo Williams says that this is just an early Christmas break, synchronizing the transition schedule with DOD's planned holiday shutdown.
At least in the Pentagon, this two week break beginning tomorrow appears pre-planned. So, in some ways, it appears… https://t.co/PQBHIsoUop— Katie Bo Williams (@Katie Bo Williams)1608305994.0
Sure, who doesn't take the week before Christmas and the week between Christmas and New Year's when you're the military and the country is falling apart! Don't you? Rebecca informs me that Wonkette, a mommyblog and recipe web site, is planning on taking an entire day!
The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe is getting word that this was because the Pentagon was just overwhelmed with constant meetings.
The volume of meetings now comes after the Trump administration outside the Pentagon delayed reaching ascertainment… https://t.co/jSAznuVXgm— Dan Lamothe (@Dan Lamothe)1608305344.0
Whether this is the DOD trying to spin a bad story or the Biden team really did agree to just go home for the holidays and quit trying to prepare to take over the federal government is ... unclear. What is clear, however, is that this process wouldn't be a mad scramble over the holidays if President Pisspants hadn't delayed the ascertainment for three weeks after the election, with specific defense agencies holding out even longer. Two weeks ago, the DOD wasn't letting Biden's people meet with the NSA or the Defense Intelligence Agency. So you can miss us with the whining about the volume of meetings.
Oh, and here comes more dirt. This administration leaks like a GD sieve, and they're mad at Biden's guys for blabbing?
Contrary to this Pentagon spin, there was NOTHING routine about this decision. Senior Trump officials have been fur… https://t.co/BPtPxzZYBN— Jonathan Swan (@Jonathan Swan)1608306207.0
Michael Jordan wants you to STOP IT, Chris Miller, GET SOME HELP. (And BTW, anyone with half a brain cell would realize this ploy to fuck the Biden defense team was going to leak out in the time it took to shoot a text to Jonathan Swan.)
The Defense Department is theoretically about to make an announcement explaining that this is all just a big misunderstanding, heh heh. We'll drop it in here when they figure out what they want to say to make themselves look less like assholes who'd rather give the finger to the incoming president and fuck off early for the holiday than serve the American people. Can't hardly wait!
[Axios]
