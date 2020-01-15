Democratic Debaters ... GO! An Elegant Wonkette Liveblog
Oh nothing, just making a mango roast chicken and waiting for Liz to write her emergency post on OH JUST MAYBE THEY WERE GOING TO DO A HIT ON MARIE YOVANOVITCH, NO BIG DEAL.
Or maybe she has already finished that and we have posted it! I don't know, it is hard to concentrate!
Oh ... Democratic ... debate?
https://wonkettebazaar.com/products/wonkette-shot-glass-set
First question for our distinguished panel of Joe and Pete and Liz and Bernie and Amy and Tom: IS THERE ANYTHING MORE ON THE YOVANOVITCH YET?
7:56 PM: DID YOU KNOW, I actually live in Mountain, not Pacific, so the debate doesn't start for another hour??? Well now I do! See you in an hour suckers! MWAH!
8:53 PM: An hour already? My, isn't time odd lately. Here are our candidates! Not a warm handshake from Bernie to Liz, but not like a MEAN HANDSHAKE either. (There has been a contretemps. You might have heard about it.)
9:00 THIS IS CNN. I'M WOLF BLITZER. Hey, the president's kind of nuts, should you be commander in chief of not going to war in Iran?
Bernie: Yes.
Biden: Barack was against the war in Iraq but did not even put me in jail. My vote was bad! I'm good now.
WOLF: Bernie, you did Afghanistan.
Bernie: Yeah, they're the ones who were harboring the guy who did 9/11. Oh wait, I didn't say that, but it is true. My Afghanistan vote was bad. "Joe and I listened to what Dick Cheney and Rumsfeld had to say. I thought they were lying [ed: correct!]. Joe saw it differently."
This is not much of an "attack." Tea and crumpets for everyone!
WOLF: Amy Klobuchar, you think Pete Buttigieg is wet behind the ears, but HE has been in Army, and YOU have NOT been in Army!
Amy Klobs: I am shaking a little bit tonight again, words about VETERANS and SUPPORTING THEM and NOT TAKING THE BAIT ON PETE. How about Trump? FUCK THAT GUY.
Pete: I served with people who don't remember those votes, because I am not OLD BALLS. Other security issues like climate! (Correct.)
WOLF: Liz Warren, even your supporters think you are weak suck for the military. [Ed: really????] Anyway, this was a cool question.
Warren: I am from a military family, but we need to think about our defense in different ways: cyber, climate, and how we spend money. The military-industrial complex is corrupt! We need to work with our allies and diplomats, and say NOT TRY TO ASSASSINATE THEM. (She did not say that. WHY WON'T THEY TALK ABOUT YOVANOVITCH.)
WOLF: Tom Steyer, a question?
Tom Steyer: Some words! But also, Barbara Lee rules.
Also: I love a billionaire who says "I agree with Senator Warren" twice in one answer. Don't even care what the question is.
WOLF: Everyone, should we leave troops in the Middle East?
Everyone: Eh, some troops.
Warren: NOPE. We need to get our combat troops out, they are not creating safety for the United States or the region.
Bernie: INFRASTRUCTURE. PAYCHECKS. HOMELESS PEOPLE SLEEPING IN THE STREETS. ENDLESS WARS. REBUILD THE STATE DEPARTMENT.
WOLF: Hey Joe, would you fuck Congress or consult with them on military force?
Joe: INFORMED CONSENT. I LOVE EVERYONE. VIETNAM WAS TERRIBLE. CONSENT = COOL.
Pete: Congress didn't want to deal with it either, because they were cowards. (Correct.)
Warren: Everyone on this stage talks about not wanting endless war. The question is, how do we PLAN to get out of it? It's not enough to say someday we'll get out. It's time to get our combat troops home.
Abby Phillip: Pete, what about nukes? Will you nuke Iran to make sure they don't get nukes?
Pete: Trump sux. Ima explain the Iran nuclear deal now so people can understand it. I should be a very popular college professor.
Abby Phillip: Klobs?
Klobs: I would use diplomats. DIPLOMATS LIKE MARIE YOVANOVITCH, WHOM NOBODY IS DISCUSSING IS NOBODY GONNA HELP REBECCA OUT?
Abby Phillip: Joe Biden, what about North Korea while everybody goes to refill their delicious beverage because BORED.
Some girl with pretty hair: Bernie, shouldn't you be for Trump's NAFTA though?
Bernie: Does not insult her. Good job, Berns.
That girl: But AFL-CIO says you have to.
Bernie: And other unions don't, and it doesn't cover climate change, and are we going to talk about that?
That girl: Yeah, but trade first. Warren, you're for this one?
Warren: Yeah, and I fought Obama on the last one. This one's slightly better even tho Trump suxxx.
Amy Klobs: I wanna "hit reality" here like Joe Biden hitting Trump and Trump hitting the floor! Wait, is that not what we were talking about? AGRICULTURE. STEEL. WORKERS. DEREK MARK AND SALVADOR and they were CRYING MEN in UNIFORM. I support the trade deal too.
Pete: Yeah, USMCA is better because Democrats made it better. I remember the '90s, I saw it on the show I Love The '90s.
Bernie: Joe and I have a fundamental disagreement here. (Anybody else feel like Bernie really *likes* Joe though? I mean, he's Joe! He's likeable!)
Steyer: Hey, get rid of the tariffs, and something about ethanol! (Is he *against* ethanol? Hey, he's running 97 percent of the ads in South Carolina, not Iowa!) CLIMATE. CLIIIIIIIIMAAAAATE. Pete, you're the generation of my kids, who are going to die of climate. Are you going to make it your number one priority?
Pete: Yes, tackle climate. "Are we going to make sure anything actually gets done?" Well, you tell us, Pete.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.