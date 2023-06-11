disney worldfloridaron desantisnazis

Of Course A Bunch Of Pro-DeSantis Neo-Nazis Are Protesting In Front Of Disney

Right Wing Extremism
Robyn Pennacchia
June 11, 2023 12:30 PM
On Saturday afternoon, a bunch of neo-Nazis decided to stand in front of the entrance to Walt Disney World waving Nazi flags and Ron DeSantis flags, shouting "Go back to Mexico!" and (I think) "Get bigger AIDS in your cunthole" at passerby. Like you do when you are a Florida neo-Nazi.

Video of the event was posted on Twitter by multiple people, including Rep. Anna V. Eskamani.

While it's possible that the neo-Nazis chose to demonstrate at Disney World so that they could take a ride on the Tea Cups after a long day spent yelling racial slurs at tourists, it seems a lot more likely that they chose it because of the ongoing feud between DeSantis and the Mouse. For the past year or so, DeSantis has been striking out at Disney after the company, which employs nearly 500,000 Floridians, came out against his insidious "Don't Say Gay Bill." Given the fact that Orlando tourism — which, let's be real, is Disney tourism — generates approximately $75 billion for the state's economy and $5 billion in tax revenue, this was probably not the smartest move. But DeSantis isn't that swift and neither are Nazis.


In the replies to Eskaman's post, there are approximately a bajillion people claiming that the Nazis are actually FBI Agents doing an anti-DeSantis "false flag," despite the fact that several have already been identified.

But really, what is it that they think neo-Nazis would find unappealing about Ron DeSantis? Maybe the fact that he's not an Aryan, but they like Mussolini, Pinochet and Franco well enough, so I'd have to imagine that DeSantis would also get a pass. Certainly they wouldn't have any policy disagreements with him. He hates immigrants, they hate immigrants. He wants to oppress LGBTQ+ people, they want to oppress LGBTQ+ people.

It's also pretty hard to put anything past the Right, given the fact that no small number of right wing Twitter users and, uh, Twitter owners, had some mighty high praise yesterday for ... the Unabomber.

Here's another passage from Ted Kaczynski's manifesto where, if you're honest, you must admit that not only did Ted nail it, but the Leftist tendency to hate America, Western Civilization, white males, and rationality he wrote of have all grown exponentially in the decades since. "Leftists tend to hate anything that has an image of being strong, good and successful. They hate America, they hate Western civilization, they hate white males, they hate rationality. The reasons that leftists give for hating the West, etc. clearly do not correspond with their real motives. They SAY they hate the West because it is warlike, imperialistic, sexist, ethnocentric and so forth, but where these same faults appear in socialist countries or in primitive cultures, the leftist finds excuses for them, or at best he GRUDGINGLY admits that they exist; whereas he ENTHUSIASTICALLY points out (and often greatly exaggerates) these faults where they appear in Western civilization. Thus it is clear that these faults are not the leftist's real motive for hating America and the West. He hates America and the West because they are strong and successful.


I don't think anyone has to admit that.

Ashley St. Clair tweet: The industrial revolution and its consequences have been disastrous for the human race. Elon Musk tweet: He might not be wrong.


To be clear, in anything but perhaps math (and only because it's hardly as though I could check his work), Ted Kaczynski was definitely wrong. Because of the whole "bombing people" thing.

Surely, if the Republican party is populated by people who can say, with a straight face, that "You gotta give it to the Unabomber," twirling around Nazi flags in front of Disney World is hardly a stretch.

Robyn Pennacchia

Robyn Pennacchia

