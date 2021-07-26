Did This GOP Congressman's Psychic Wife Predict They'd Get COVID A Second Time?
Clay Higgins has COVID. Again.
The Louisiana GOP congressman first contracted the virus in January of 2020, and subsequently went on to become a fierce anti-masker, telling CNN in May of 2020 that masks couldn't stop COVID because you can still "smell" through them, and that they were "bacteria traps" that would make people more sick than not wearing them. Now he, and his entire family, have it again.
While Higgins has not said whether or not he was vaccinated, we're going to guess "no," both because he does not seem the type, and because if he had been vaccinated and managed to get COVID again, the Republican base would go wild with joy. Not because he was sick, but because they are quite desperate for anything that will let them think the vaccine is dangerous. There's no way he'd pass up an opportunity like that.
Higgins's statement, via KATC:
"We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of friends and supporters who have reached out to me directly," Higgins writes. "I keep my family's private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God's children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so, here's the update. I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy." [...]
"We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive. We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables," Higgins writes. "I ask that my family's privacy be respected. I love and respect you all. I am honored and humbled to serve you in Congress. Our mission will continue. My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten."
This is not the first time we have met Higgins's wife, Becca. Back in October, Higgins claimed his wife had the gift of premonition and dreamt that jackbooted thugs came and seized practically everything in their house, presumably because Joe Biden had become president and this was just policy.
Text:
My wife has the gift of premonition.
Last night she dreamed that Federal squads were in our home seizing guns, knives, "unauthorized foods" and stored water. They said we had been "reported".
Becca awoke crying.
What happened to our freedom? She asked.
What indeed.
So deep. Given that none of this has happened and the couple has managed to get COVID for a second time despite Higgins's firm grasp on "science" he made up himself, one might begin to question the validity of this "gift."
Will Higgins's latest diagnosis change his mind about COVID safety? Almost definitely not. Though he probably should consider it. Given how reliant his state is on tourism, low vaccination rates and high COVID rates are probably a bad look.
Map showing states with high COVID rates and low vaccination rates, Louisiana being one of the top three.
