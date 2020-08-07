Disappointing Photos Show What Cruise Ships Actually Look Like In Real Life. Tabs, Fri., Aug. 7, 2020
Oh no.
Mitch McConnell is not even bothering to negotiate with Democrats and the White House on the next round of stimulus spending. Donald Trump thinks he can extend unemployment benefits via executive order, which would be impressive. Democrats have been trying to extend it since they passed their bill in May, while the Republicans didn't even begin to negotiate among themselves until last week. (And still haven't succeeded.) Meanwhile:
Senate Republicans did not appear deeply engaged Thursday, attending their daily lunch where salmon and macaroni and cheese was served but the coronavirus negotiations were barely discussed. "It's a whole lot of nothing," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).
"I can't tell you how disappointed I am that more progress hasn't been made," said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), blaming Democrats for the stall. "Frankly I thought given everything that was going on eventually that fever would break."
Isn't that something? — Washington Post
It has just dawned on Senate Republicans that they are doomed? Jennifer Rubin does not sympathize. (Washington Post)
Nods wisedly yes, yes! "Pushing the pause button meant seeing how what we have already done is working. It allowed us to learn the coronavirus didn't mysteriously disappear. It's still here."— Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the New York Times
Because I don't think we covered it over the weekend, Nebraska arrested an entire Black Lives Matter march, just all of 'em, right in the pokey. — Buzzfeed
Oh Dan Bongino sued the Daily Beast for saying the NRA let him go, and now he has to pay lawyers fees LOL! (Decision)
Liz splainered the suit for you when it was filed, over at ATL. — Above the Law
These people are scaring me :/
Radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein is urging seniors to go to polling places and vote for Donald Trump,… https://t.co/RBJS40ryvy— Jared Holt (@Jared Holt)1596768414.0
NOBODY SHOW SHY.
Please don't turn your COVID-19 shelter hotel room into a meth lab :( — KTVU
Please stop having mansion parties in the hills, young California assholes, you are making me hate people :( — LA Times
UGH ARGH AH LADY WITH THE BABIES CRY CRY CRY! (They're all okay.) — Washington Post
Is kindergarten optional this year? (Yes.) (Slate)
Schools aren't safe, and nobody believes Commander Bleach-Injector when he says otherwise. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon
Susan Collins is such a helper, she helped her longtime aide, now a lobbyist, change the PPP to allow hotel chains with more than 500 employees to get the "small business" loans. Thanks Susan Collins! — ProPublica
Sure, seems legal.
Here, get splained why it doesn't matter who owns Tik-Tok, your data is sexy and loves to mingle. (Gizmodo)
Facebook employees gathered data showing it let rightwingers go wilding with misinformation. So they fired them :D — Buzzfeed
Tab from last week! Mueller never even tried to get Trump's financials because "motive" wasn't necessary, only "intent," or the other way around I forget because my brain has been blinded by ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME. (CNN)
How to get fossil fuels out of the US! Yes, we can! — Vox
Somebody take me to FARM DINNER! (Food and Wine)
