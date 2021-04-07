Disappointing Photos Show What Cruise Ships Actually Look Like! Tabs, Wed., April 7, 2021
Black women are dying of COVID-19 at three times the rate of white men. (19th News)
Michael Gerson on hero Anthony Fauci and the murdering idiots who oppose him is very must-read. — Washington Post
A list of things Geraldine has falsely claimed were side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. — Everywhereist
New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is so weak right now he actually gave the Democrats in the lege things they wanted in the budget, including a millionaire tax and funding for workers excluded from benefits. (New York Daily News)
Yes, they Georgia election law is that bad, don't let them gaslight you. (Vox)
The Georgia voting law backlash. — Jessica Huseman at Vote Beat
This is a whole lie thing now.
PETER DOOCY: Is the WH concerned MLB is moving their All Star Game to Colorado, where voting rules are very similar… https://t.co/XpCAOXPpx6— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1617730334.0
Awful lot going on in this Stolen Jefferson Davis Terlet Chair Ransomed For 'White Lies Matter' By Assata Shakur Fans. AWFUL lot! (AL.com)
OAN host has thoughts about homeless people and how you will go to jail if you "defend yourself" (shoot them). See you later, this kitchen floor isn't going to lie on itself. (Media Matters)
The West German witchcraft trials of the early 1950s, Religion Dispatches? *Das Klick!*
This Newport Coast two-houses has a restaurant and an outdoor nightclub? But like in the house? Is it a fake exterior like if you're in Paris, Las Vegas? Either way, poor rich people. (Orange County Register)
I'd rather have the $139,000 haunted Gainesville jail. Duh. — Orlando Weekly
If this "visualization" were actually Putin's evil lair, I would like him better. — Amazing Architecture
The astonishing metamorphosis of world wonders over time! — Pets Reporter, obviously
How was babby formed? We will never, ever know. Goodbye Yahoo Answers. (Buzzfeed)
