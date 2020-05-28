Doctor Tells Man He's Infertile, Why Do His Three Sons Look So Familiar. Tabs, Thurs., May 28, 2020
If you're on Mindspring or Earthlink, my thank you notes have been getting bounced for spam for a couple weeks now. I'm sorry. I love you and tried to tell you so.
A dozen misconduct complaints for the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck until he was dead; no discipline. (NBC)
Los Angeles protesters shut down the 101 for Minneapolis's George Floyd. Good job LA.
A lot going on in the cities yestertonight. Most of it scary and not good. Luckily Tucker Carlson knows what is tyranny, and it is protesters, as usual, except when it isn't.
A white boy who macheted some folks was captured without being harmed, if you had any noodling ideas in your brain about stuff and things.
If you haven't already met the white venture capitalist who freaked out that young black men were in the gym at the building they lease an office at, he's been a pretty cool guy for a while. — Old tab, City Pages
Fucking NASCAR assholes. (News&Observer)
Some former Trump admin official who's back to grifting sold the government a shit-ton of useless face masks for Navajo hospitals, obviously. — ProPublica
Children's accidental gun deaths up, oh, just 43 percent in March and April as kids are home from school. STOP IT, GUN PEOPLE. STOP IT. — Shannon Watts
Oh another DOJ investigation into unmasking, they should try Benghazi next.
What Brian Beutler said.
Why do any of us bother paying our bills anymore? Billionaire elected officials (West Virginia Gov Jim Justice, someone else on the tip of my tongue) don't. (ProPublica)
Gross, Candace Owens. — MediaMatters
Yes CPA Accounting Institute for Success, I would love to see your recreational marijuana tax revenue study.
Here's why men are pointing loaded guns at their dicks. — Vice, not afraid to be servicey!
This is almost exactly the tabouli my mom's best friend Susan would make me a giant serving bowl of, at my special request, for my teen birthdays, just take away the nonsense vegetables. I miss Susan, and I miss her tabouli, or what the New York Times calls, apparently, a "bulgur salad." SHY! BUY ME SOME DRIED BULGUR WHEAT. I SHALL MAKE THE LARGEST BULGUR SALAD IN THE LAND. (NYT)
Let's meet Dr. Elizabeth Eminhizer, the woman who will become Covina-Valley school superintendent:
Dr. Elizabeth Eminhizer serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services in the Covina-Valley Unified School District, where she has held this position since July of 2014. Dr. Eminhizer has worked in public education for the past 22 years. Prior to becoming the Assistant Superintendent, she served as the Senior Director of Educational Services, and the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Covina-Valley Unified School District. Before joining C-VUSD, Dr. Eminhizer served as a middle school principal for three years, an elementary school principal for six years, and a middle school assistant principal for two years.
Assistant Superintendent Eminhizer began her career as a high school teacher, has held several titles since, including department chair, professional development coordinator, and WASC focus group chair while at Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park. She earned a bachelor's degree from the California Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Azusa Pacific University. Dr. Eminhizer earned a Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership (emphasis on K-12 Leadership in Urban School Settings) at the University of Southern California.
Among her accomplishments, Dr. Eminhizer was named Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region XV Middle School Principal of the Year, ACSA Region XV Curriculum and Instruction Administrator of the Year, ACSA Region XV Charter Leadership Award, and the Los Angeles Lakers Principal Award.
And to be named superintendent, she only had to be second banana to the guy who just got "resigned" for some sort of unknown "misconduct" with three current or former students. And 3000 people still signed the petition to keep him, and some of them think the police investigations are a hoax. Why no, I don't have a point, do you? — Mercury News
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
If you're able, Wonkette is ad-free, investment-free and funded ONLY by you. Help us pay the people! We love you! Even the Earthlinkers and Mindsprings.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.