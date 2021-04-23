Does The Right Seriously Think They Can Start Crying About Cardi B After Four Years of Trump?
During the four years that Trump was president, the Christian Right devoted so much time and energy to explaining how it was totally okay that their great leader was a twice-divorced, adultery-committing, foul-mouthed and likely irreligious cretin, that they barely had any time for their other hobbies. Hobbies like trying to teach school children that the earth is 6,000 years old and that if they have sex before marriage they will be like a petal-less rose or a cup of their classmate's spit and crying about how pop stars are too sexy.
But now they are making up for lost time. And they are ready to be so, so mad about Cardi B.
Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman took to the floor yesterday to complain about Cardi B's performance at the Grammy awards ... which happened six weeks ago.
According to Grothman, he has received piles of letters from his constituents who are very, very upset that the FCC allowed this to happen and also have an incredible amount of time on their hands to spend worrying about ladies being too sexy on awards shows. Probably because they're no longer consumed with finding Bible guys who loved adultery to compare their glorious leader to.
He said:
I received complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys. They wonder why we should be paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the country. I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency. Wake up FCC and begin to do your job! The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.
Sorry Glenn. You don't get to do this anymore. You don't get to talk about "America's moral decline," you don't get to cry about Cardi B being too sexy for the Grammys. You don't get to talk about what is or is not "inconsistent with basic decency" or what should or should not be seen in living rooms across the country. You don't get to cry about consensual Wet Ass Pussy when you elected someone who bragged about walking up to women and grabbing them by the pussy. Non-consensually.
You elected Donald Trump. You, specifically, wanted to elect him to another term and warned of "disaster" should that not happen. Donald Trump, who said all kinds of grotesque things about women and their bodies, who owned casinos, who taught children that it is okay to make fun of people for how they look and okay to bully people, who cheated on his wife with a porn star, who has been accused of sexual assault and even bragged about committing it. That was okay with you and with millions of other conservatives across the country. You had no problem putting that into people's living rooms, and now you have no room to talk about Cardi B.
Cardi B is a performer. She is not an elected official. If it wasn't Donald Trump's job to be a role model for children, it sure as hell isn't hers.
Additionally, we have been doing this "Oh no, a lady was too sexy on an awards show" dance practically every year since Madonna. If conservative parents are so very worried that their children are going to accidentally see a lady being too sexy, they should probably do some of their famed "personal responsibility" and not let them watch awards shows.
Conservatives don't yet seem to understand that they don't get to spend four years talking about how Trump is an "imperfect vessel" like King Cyrus, how his behavior is okay because lots of Bible guys loved doing adultery or were sinners before God chose them to do his work, and then go right back to clutching their pearls and calling themselves the Moral Majority. We didn't take them seriously before Trump, and we're sure as hell not buying their act now.
