DOJ Has Clinton Foundation Witch Hunt, Finds No Witches, Keeps Hunt Open Forever *Just In Case*
And speaking of WITCH HUNT, guess which popular vote winner is still not guilty of any crimes whatsoever! That's right, it's noted Svengali Democrat puppetmaster Benghazi masterminder Hillary Clinton. The Washington Post reports that the bullshit investigation of wingnut fever dreams about Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation has turned up a huge pile of ... absolutely nothing. Surprise! Are you shocked? We are, like, so shocked.
Back in 2017, which is ninety-seven Trump years ago, the president and his congressional henchmen leaned on Jeff Sessions to appoint a special counsel to investigate their wet brain farts about Hillary Clinton selling America's uranium to Russia. Sessions didn't appoint a special counsel, but he did take the wildly inappropriate step of tapping John Huber, the US Attorney for Utah, to look into Rep. Louie "HeeHaw" Gohmert's insane clown chart.
Pepe Silvia called, he said WHOA, DUDE, REIN IT IN!
There was zero predicate for this investigation. This was Donald Trump corruptly wielding federal resources and the power of his office for a hit job on his political opponent, just as he did last summer with the Ukraine defense allocation. The fact that the Justice Department wasn't able to gin up any evidence against Clinton does not legitimate this in any way. The foundation and its employees still spent an entire year under the cloud of a law enforcement investigation -- oh, sorry, they called it a "review" -- with the attendant reputational harm.
As a part of his review, Huber examined documents and conferred with federal law enforcement officials in Little Rock who were handling a meandering probe into the Clinton Foundation, people familiar with the matter said. Current and former officials said that Huber has largely finished and found nothing worth pursuing — though the assignment has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or to lawmakers, these people said.
Apparently, this was never a real probe at all, with a source telling the Post, "We didn't expect much of it, and neither did he. [...] And as time went on, a lot of people just forgot about it." Huber's work, whatever that might have entailed, was completed before the Mueller Report was issued last March. But the Justice Department hasn't bothered to officially close the Clinton inquiry, perhaps because that would be a tacit admission that it was a bullshit political hack job from the get-go.
Not that Matthew "Meatball" "Big Dick McPeener Toilet" Whitaker didn't give it the old college try!
When Trump pushed Sessions out of the Justice Department in November 2018, Matthew G. Whitaker became acting attorney general. Whitaker, according to people familiar with the conversations, tried to push Huber to be more aggressive in his work, but Huber felt he had looked at everything he could and that there was not much more to do, these people said. Whitaker did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Oh, Meatball!
Without much media attention, it will probably just languish forever. But don't worry, conservatives have already moved on to another fake investigation. They've put all their chips on John Durham's inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation. This time they're sure that the US Attorney for Connecticut will turn up evidence proving that the FBI should never have investigated Russia's massive campaign to flood social media with anti-Clinton propaganda, or their efforts to hack state voting systems, or the Trump campaign's many contacts with Russians offering campaign help. And if Durham's grossly inappropriate public comments on Inspector General Horowitz's report are anything to go by, Republicans just might get their wish this time.
"I look forward to Bull Durham's report — that's the one I look forward to," Trump told a crowd of screaming MAGA loons in Hershey, Pennsylvania, last month.
Ummm ... never mind.
[WaPo]
Follow Liz (FKA your FDF) on Twitter!
Please click here to money your Wonkette because Thank Crom It's Friday!
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.