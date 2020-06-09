Donald Trump Explains Old Man Needed Head-Cracking For Being Antifa SPY
Donald Trump did his part to help heal America today, tweeting very compassionately about Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old peace activist who suffered a concussion and head lacerations after cops in Buffalo shoved him, causing Gugino to hit his head on a sidewalk. Trump's words of comfort and reconciliation explained to an uneasy public that this sort of thing has no place in America, because Gugino just might have been an Antifa terrorist who deserved what he got and more:
Trump was apparently very impressed by a video snippet from his favorite "news" source, the conspiracy-mongering One America News Network. That piece was based on a fact-free load of dingo turds from rightwing website the Conservative Treehouse, which alleged all sorts of evidence-free claims about Gugino, because it's unthinkable that cops, who are all heroes, would ever just assault an old man for no reason at all. That might make them the baddies, and cops can NEVER be the baddies.
So let's truth sandwich this nonsense. Gugino was shoved by two Buffalo cops last Thursday, shortly after the city's curfew went into effect. Public radio station WBFO caught the assault on video (warning, yes it's graphic):
Two Buffalo police officers shove a man to the ground in front of City Hall (WARNING: GRAPHIC) youtu.be
Police initially claimed Gugino "tripped and fell" all on his own, but after the video went viral, the two cops who'd shoved him were suspended, which upset other members of their special head-cracking squad enough that they resigned from goon duty, but not from the force. The two policemen have since been charged with second-degree assault; they pleaded not guilty and are out of jail. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown sorta-kinda condemned the cops' shoving Gugino, but also called him an "agitator" and went on the Rachel Maddow Show to explain that it's just fine that one cop prevented another from checking on Gugino, who was bleeding profusely from his ear, because their orders required them to maintain formation so they could break up a crowd of one other guy on the sidewalk. Besides, there were medics who came along moments later to tend to Gugino.
As Yr Wonkette detailed a few days ago, Martin Gugino is a peace activist with the Catholic Worker community, those wonderful lefty people inspired by Dorothy Day to actually take that "love your neighbor" stuff literally by feeding the hungry and working for peace. They're thoroughly devoted to nonviolent activism in the Martin Luther King/Gandhian tradition. Gugino, like many Catholic Workers, also supported the Plowshares movement, those nifty folks who occasionally break into military bases to bang with hammers on missile silos, too. In other words, a grave threat to national security.
Now, as anyone who watches movies knows, people who assault children, pets, or old folks are clearly the bad guys. So the Conservative Treehouse blog invented a load of horseshit claiming that Gugino was a "professional agitator and Antifa provocateur" who "brags on his blog about the number of times he can get arrested and escape prosecution." (We looked at the link, and if there was any such bragging, we didn't see it.) The post also claimed Gugino's Twitter Account is also filled with anti-cop sentiment, although the account appears to have been deleted now. But the Treehouse post did indeed include a screenshot of a tweet in which Gugino wrote "Fuck the police," and that clearly proves he's a terrorist Antifa murderer, doesn't it?
The piece goes on to claim, without presenting the least bit of evidence, that when Gugino approached the police, he was actually doing sneaky Antifa electronic surveillance to them!
During his effort Gugino was attempting to capture the radio communications signature of Buffalo police officers. CTH noted what he was attempting on Thursday night as soon as the now viral video was being used by media to sell a police brutality narrative. [Thread Here] Today, a more clear video has emerged that shows exactly what he was attempting.
Martin Gugino Attempting A Drive-By-NFC-Hack To Obtain Personal Information From The Buffalo Police youtu.be
A "more clear video has emerged" translates to some dipshit ran the WBFO video through a slow motion converter. Wow, what an investigation.
The piece goes on to claim — again, with no evidence — that Antifa commonly uses stolen police frequencies to do nefarious stuff and to spy on cops so it can do terrorism. It even suggests maybe Gugino was gonna JAM police signals, presumably so the one other guy on the sidewalk could run riot.
In some cases the more high tech capture software can even decipher communication encryption allowing the professional agitators to block (black-out), jam, or interfere with police communication.
The linked article says nothing about jamming, interfering, or blocking (which are synonyms anyway) radio signals, and doesn't even mention police frequencies at all. It's basically a hobbyist piece about using a smartphone to pick up radio signals. And the "high tech" setup the article discusses looks like this:
Funny, that photo didn't make it into the Conservative Treehouse article. Wonder why?
The Conservative Treehouse piece was adapted by Trump's new favorite TV outlet, OANN, a heady mix of breathless speculation and bullshit presented as fact:
The "reporter" here is OANN's Kristian Rouz, who used to work for the Russian propaganda outfit Sputnik News; the Daily Beast reported last year that Rouz had been working for both outlets simultaneously from August 2017 until at least November 2019. He's a heck of a good reporter, bringing America such important very real news as a 2017 report claiming Hillary Clinton secretly funneled $800,000 in campaign funds to Antifa, which spent the money on "things like bricks, hammers, bats, and chains." Damn, that's a lot of bricks! Never mind that "Antifa" is not an actual organization and does not have a bank account; perhaps Clinton paid them in emails.
Rouz also claimed that George Soros secretly funded Central American migrant caravans, that the Syrian "White Helmet" rescue brigades are secretly war crimers (propaganda pushed straight from Russian intelligence), and that Clinton (again) opposed Brexit because somehow opposing the breakup of the European Union advanced her campaign of "grievous insults and fake narratives against Russia." Well duh!
More recently, Rouz has done some perfectly sane journalism explaining that the Clintons, Soros, Anthony Fauci, and the Chinese government are all out to use the coronavirus to sap and impurify our precious bodily fluids.
Yes, that's a favorite source of "information" for the guy with the nuclear codes. And now the guy who wants to "dominate" Americans who oppose police brutality is passing along a load of crap claiming that a wily Antifa infiltrator faked his own injury to "set up" the innocent cops, while he was also spying on them. Shouldn't be long before Trump starts passing along other far-Right lunacy, like the notion that Gugino had a secret fake-blood pumper that ran from his shoulder strap to his face mask:
As any fool knows, old people are famously invulnerable to injury from falls, especially when they audibly crack their heads on concrete (probably a recording hidden in his shoes).
That's an especially smart conspiracy theory, since it also means that the police medics who tended to Gugino and the doctors who treated him overlooked his fake blood-squirter, so just LOOK at how deeply Antifa has infiltrated into Buffalo's security and medical establishment!
In conclusion how is Donald Trump even able to feed himself, let alone use Twitter and direct national policy?
