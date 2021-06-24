Donald Trump Is A Spectacular Kind Of Stupid
There are times where the lines get blurred between what Donald Trump really believes and what he just says because he's a conman who will say anything to grift the masses out of their hard-earned money. Amanda Marcotte made a good case earlier this month for how many of his conspiracy theories, like the one where he's going to be president again in August, aren't delusional but rather aspirational. That rather than literally believe them -- and it doesn't matter whether he does or not -- he's using such claims, in essence, to give his garbage acolytes orders to step up their attacks on democracy for his sake.
But then there are times when Trump's rare kind of stupid comes out, and it's just kind of breathtaking. The kind of Trump stupid Fran Lebowitz was talking about when she said, "You do not know anyone as stupid as Donald Trump. You just don't."
Surprise, it's related to his desires to overturn the election he lost like a loser, because he will be licking his wounds over that until the end of his natural life. (That report from the GOP-led Michigan state senate has gotta hurt.) He's just really confused about some things related to Georgia's voting systems, and what it means if voters are purged from the rolls for "inactivity."
As Talking Points Memo explains, Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that 101,789 Georgia voters could be purged from the rolls this year when the state does its biannual purge, if they don't respond to correspondence from his office. He lists the contents of that number:
The 101,789 obsolete voter files that will be removed include 67,286 voter files associated with a National Change of Address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service; 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender; and 276 that had no-contact with elections officials for at least five years. In each of these cases, the individual had no contact with Georgia's elections officials in any way - either directly or through the Department of Driver Services – for two general elections.
This post isn't about litigating Georgia's current purge system, voter suppression that was there before Georgia Republicans really turned the voter suppression up to 10 in response to Trump's humiliating loss and subsequent incessant whining. This is just about reading those numbers and understanding the words around them: 67,286 voters associated with change of address forms; 34,227 voters got returned to sender; 276 had no contact with elections officials for two general elections in a row. Raffensperger further states a number of dead people who will be removed, we guess so MAGA idiots can't try to vote in their dead mother-in-laws' names. About those, Raffensperger makes extra clear that none of the dead voters voted in 2020.
Now let's see what Captain Brain Worms did with this information, once it found its way up his butt:
"Georgia now plans to remove over 100,000 'obsolete and outdated' names off their voter rolls," he said in an email blast from his "Save America" PAC.
"Doing this, they say, will ensure voting files are up to date, while at the same time ensuring voter integrity in future elections. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE LAST ELECTION? WHY WASN'T THIS DONE PRIOR TO THE NOVEMBER 3RD PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, where they had us losing by a very small number of votes, many times less than the 101,789 figure? This means we (you!) won the Presidential Election in Georgia."
Dude literally just said these people are being purged for inactivity, which means they did not vote in the 2020 election. It's kind of an ipso facto thing. What part of "had no contact with Georgia's election officials in any way" for two elections in a row does the moron not understand? As for Trump's bitching that WHAT ABOUT THE LAST ELECTION WHY WASN'T THIS BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH, Talking Points Memo notes that it's against federal law to do such purges just before federal elections.
Meanwhile the raccoons in Donald Trump's skull cavity are masturbating themselves into a furry lather, thinking this is WAY MORE than the 11,780 votes Trump demanded Raffensperger "find" him. Those 101,789 people didn't vote, DUMBASS.
"Exactly 0 registered Georgia voters who may be canceled voted in last year's election. Voters aren't purged until they miss 2 general elections," Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Mark Niesse noted, fact-checking Trump's statement. "Federal law bans list maintenance within 90 days of federal elections."
"When you get active and vote, you get taken off the inactive list," State Elections Director Chris Harvey told the Journal-Constitution last month.
We don't have some grand conclusion, just wanted to tell you Donald Trump is the stupidest person on the planet again.
