Donald Trump Thinks He Is 'America.' If That Doesn't Horrify You, You Aren't Paying Enough Attention.
Allow us to highlight a thing King Trump said to reporters in India, when he wasn't busy shit-tweeting Supreme Court justices for failing to lick his butt the way he likes. He was asked about the purge happening back in Washington DC, the little rampage he's been on ever since he was falsely "acquitted" in the Senate impeachment trial, in which he's summarily eliminating all employees he and his devotees believe aren't sufficiently loyal to him.
TRUMP: I think we had a whistleblower who was a fake, because if you look at the whistleblower as an example, if you look at his report, and then you compare that to the transcripts, it bore no relationship, so that was a very sad situation, and a lot of time, a lot of time wasted ...
They were the exact same, you fucking liar. (Here is the Whistleblower Report. Here is the READ THE TREAJS;DKJATIP!)
TRUMP: We want to have people who are good for the country, who are loyal to our country, because that was a disgraceful situation.
Would that he were actually firing people who were truly disloyal to the country, but LOL no. (Though we should note that we've tried that before as a nation and it didn't go real well.)
He thinks he is the state. Got that? Donald Trump thinks he is the state. He thinks America and himself are one and the same.
He thinks that his interests and America's interests are one and the same. He thinks on his PERFECT CALL READ THE TRANSDVJAWSITJUPISDT! with the president of Ukraine, that because he was extorting Volodymyr Zelenskyy for investigations into his own political rivals, that he was acting in the national interest. That's why it makes sense to him to say "I would like you to do us a favor, though," and argue that he was doing this for America. After all, according to his dumbshit broken leaking megalomaniacal brain, what better thing for America could there be than four more years of Trump, or maybe even more years than that, even if he has to steal elections and break the Constitution to do it?
And if you, patriotic American, stand in his way, well then, you are standing in AMERICA'S way, obviously, you are disloyal to AMERICA, and you probably have committed treason. And by "treason," we mean to say you have hurt his thin-skinned personal feelings, which is basically the same as burning the flag and cock-punching a bald eagle while you play "The Star-Spangled Banner" backward.
In this batshit construct, the millions more people who voted for Hillary Clinton than voted for him are disloyal to America, as are fired US attorney Jessie Liu and the whistleblower and Adam Schiff and Cryin' Chuck Schumer and Nervous Nancy Pelosi, and all other elected Democrats, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and also his twin brother for some reason, and anybody at the Defense Department or the Office of Management Budget (OMB) who witnessed Trump's Ukraine crimes and said something, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sentenced Roger Stone, and Tomeka Hart, the woman who got called for jury duty and along with 11 of her fellow citizens carefully determined that Stone is guilty as fuck, and the original Stone prosecutors, and Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and all reporters who ever lived and tried to report the truth, and Robert Mueller, and Hillary Clinton, and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who on top of being LOVELY SEXTERS, were also FBI experts at capturing Russian spies and investigating Russian money laundering, respectively, and and and and and and and and ...
And we forget the rest.
Regardless, all of those people are insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump, therefore, in his seemingly syphilitic brain, they are disloyal to AMERICA.
This is authoritarianism. That's not hyperbole. Pull the fucking fire alarm.
And VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO in November, we are just going to end every post with that now, because we can.
