Del. Stacey Plaskett Begs To Differ With This Idiot's Stupid Racist Thoughts On Black Families
Republicans never avoid an opportunity to be racist. The House of Representatives debated President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package Wednesday, and Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin couldn't resist attacking Black Lives Matter, which is neither a major recipient of COVID-19 relief nor responsible for the coronavirus, no matter what your grandmother heard on Newsmax.
Glenn Grothman brings up Black Lives Matter and then says, "I know it's a group that doesn't like the old fashioned… https://t.co/jhPdTpwVfb— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1615391169.0
Grothman claimed there's a "marriage penalty" in the stimulus bill. The term “marriage penalty," like the “death tax," is classic conservative propaganda. Couples who file jointly might owe more in taxes than if they filed separately, but that's not a specific penalty because you're married, like your in-laws. (There are also other financial advantages to marriage, such as sharing a mortgage and a Netflix account.)
But what "marriage penalty" is giving Grothman sads? Apparently that there is an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit for single people. Because words mean nothing anymore.
The congressman went on to suggest that Democrats were fine with the marriage penalty because they're in the pocket of the Black Lives Matter lobby.
GROTHMAN: I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election.
Hmmm ... maybe Grothman will praise grassroots activism and the peaceful protest for social and political change.
GROTHMAN: I know it's a group that doesn't like the old-fashioned family.
No, he went the other way. Black Lives Matter has been accused of having it out for the "traditional family" — Ward, June, even Wally and the Beaver. Former NFL player Jack Brewer declared at last year's Republican National Convention that the organization "openly on their website calls for the destruction of the nuclear family." That is not true.
The “What We Believe" page is no longer up on the BLM website, but here's what it actually said:
We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and "villages" that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.
Back in 1996, Hillary Clinton wrote the book It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us. Conservatives hated the acknowledgement that families relied upon help outside the home to successfully raise their kids. The very idea of “community" seemingly appalled them. During his acceptance speech that year at the Republican National Convention, Senator Bob Dole singled out Clinton and her book's sentiments for scorn.
DOLE: And after the virtual devastation of the American family, the rock upon which this country was founded, we are told that it takes a village, that is collective, and thus the state, to raise a child. And with all due respect, I am here to tell you it does not take a village to raise a child. It takes a family to raise a child.
Conservatives are such hypocrites. Most of the people in the audience jeering Clinton likely spent time at a neighbor's house after school while their parents were at work or running an errand. They might've been left with a family friend during an emergency. It's highly likely that many of them had a nanny or someone who cleaned the house or even cooked their food. Two parents can't do it alone, as the pandemic has put into stark relief. Ozzie and Harriet was a sitcom, not real life.
Clinton never suggested that the “state" should raise children like the human crops in The Matrix. She thought we should look out for each other and extend the limits of family beyond our front doors. There was unfortunately no bipartisan consensus for that position.
Del. Stacey Plaskett, one of the star's of the second-annual impeachment, prosecuted the case against Grothman's nonsense.
#BlackLivesMatter and I had to let my Colleague from Wisconsin know that in so many words today. #HowDareYou… https://t.co/DsA6kttGo4— Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@Rep. Stacey Plaskett)1615391480.0
PLASKETT: Thank you, Mr. Speaker, and I hope my colleague from Wisconsin will not leave at this time, as he's talked about Black Lives Matter
“Get your ass back here. I'm about to drag it."
PLASKETT: How dare you? How dare you say that Black people don't understand old-fashioned families! How dare you, how dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward that I've heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district.
We have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years, and the assault on our families to not have Black lives or not even have Black families. How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community. That is outrageous, that should be stricken down.
I was going to talk about the American Rescue Plan, we know that this is going to provide relief to not only Black lives, Black Americans, but all Americans that we are interested in children and in their welfare and at this time I yield back.
It's a different day but the same racist crap that a Black woman has to smack down. Thanks for having our back, Del. Plaskett. You're a key figure in our "village."
