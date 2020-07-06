Don't Worry, Brazilian Jesus Statue! Trump Is On His Way To Save You!
Hey-o, Donald Trump is taking his weird nativist racist garbage global, and he's doing it by promising to his idiot followers that he will keep the cancel culture Antifa libs from tearing down a big beautiful yooge Jesus statue. Because his idiot followers aren't known for traveling far beyond the nearest Walmart, they are probably not aware that the famous Christ The Redeemer towers above Rio de Janeiro, a city that exists distinctly in Not America.
No, we are not kidding. Lachlan Markay reports at the Daily Beast on the fundraising social media posts the Trump campaign put on Facebook and Instagram this weekend, for to comfort idiots:
Trump campaign ads over the weekend vowed to protect a new statue: "Christ the Redeemer" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil… https://t.co/hBCL46VyDL— Lachlan Markay (@Lachlan Markay)1594050038.0
Well that's a fuckin' relief. He's going to save Mount Rushmore from the Antifa mountain-stealers. He's going to build a garden featuring only statues of American heroes. And now he's protecting Jesus statues in Brazil. What will he do next?
We don't know what our favorite part of this is.
Is it the part where we imagine Donald Trump waddling to the top of the mountain in Rio called Corcovado, to somehow physically protect it?
Is it the part where seriously probably most of the Trump supporters who saw this ad really didn't know that it, one of the most famous statues in all the world, was in Brazil?
Is it the part where those people couldn't find Brazil on a map?
Is it the part where Trump couldn't find it either, and probably would just end up drawing a dick on a map with a Sharpie and labeling it "Brazil?"
Is it the part where an actual social media idiot on the Trump campaign constructed these ads, without knowing where Christ The Redeemer is, or where it stands?
Is it the part about how they actually spent good solid American money on these ads?
According to Facebook political ad data, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising account for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, paid between $14,000 and $22,000 to promote 67 versions of the ad on Facebook and Instagram. The ads, which began running on Friday and are now inactive, were viewed between 930,000 and 1.1 million times, according to Facebook data.
Is it the part about how Trump and his supporters really do see a straight line between "take down racist statues" and "WE ARE COMING TO CRIMINALIZE YOUR RELIGION?" Because of how there actually is a straight line between white conservative Christianity and white supremacy?
We just don't know, but all of this is definitely the hallmark of a campaign that's got a plan to win this election BIGLY.
Open thread!
