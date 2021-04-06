Dr. Drew Worried COVID Passports Could Lead To Requiring Other Vaccines For International Travel
Since the beginning of the pandemic, practically every step that has been taken to ameliorate the situation has been met with outcry over how that step is just an evil trick to get people to take the mark of the beast or a frightening slippery slope to total social control of some kind. Vaccine passports have been no exception to that rule.
Ironically, while anti-maskers and other factions of COVID denialists claim they are desperate to get back to normal life and are angry that they can't do that, they've done nothing but make it more difficult for that to actually happen. The fact is, more people are dead than should have been because these brats didn't wanna wear masks, social distance, or not attend obvious superspreader events. Now, thanks to the vaccines, we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel — but naturally, these selfish creeps want to snuff that out as well.
Vaccine passports could actually make it possible to start getting back to some semblance of normal life, but we apparently can't have them (at least in certain states) because people who don't want to get the vaccine feel that they should also be allowed to return to normal life if everyone else is. And that not allowing them to do so is tantamount to other forms of discrimination that have nothing at all to do with whether or not one has a contagious disease.
Jumping on the slippery slope is Dr. Drew Pinsky of Loveline, shilling for pharmaceutical companies, hanging out with Dilbert Guy Scott Adams and also of "being extremely wrong about COVID-19," who tweeted Monday that requiring people to get vaccines in order to travel internationally would "strip them of their freedom."
These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally. Vaccinations ar… https://t.co/7IM2anyzEz— Dr. Drew (@Dr. Drew)1617633540.0
Clearly going for a very nuanced tone Pinsky — who is, in fact, an actual doctor — tweeted, "Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get one, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?"
That sure would be an incredibly good point, except that, as anyone who has ever traveled internationally knows ... international travel does in fact require other vaccinations. The CDC even has a whole website for this, where you can click on whatever country you're traveling to and see what vaccines you need to get to go there!
Commonly, many countries require vaccines for yellow fever, meningitis, and polio. Previously, many countries — including the United States — required small pox vaccines. How can someone be an actual doctor without ever in their life having heard about people having to get vaccines before traveling abroad?
Of course, Pinsky has made a habit of making ill-advised statements about COVID-19. Initially, he claimed that there was nothing to be worried about and that it was a "press-induced panic" that wasn't any worse than a flu, and later had to apologize for that nonsense. He blamed this on having been "part of a chorus" of people saying the same thing, which is strange given that there was also a chorus of people saying it was actually really bad. He decided which chorus he wanted to join then, just as he is deciding to be wrong now.
You know who is probably not going around saying wrong things about COVID-19? Sue Johansen of Talk Sex With Sue Johansen, which was vastly superior to Loveline in every conceivable way.
