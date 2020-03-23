Dr. Fauci Says What He Really Thinks About President Lie-Mouth's Coronavirus Mouth-Lies
Hey, did y'all hear there was another Trump corona-lie-presser on Sunday? Yeah, you don't say! Trump was somber and reasonable for like five minutes, but then the mask slipped and he lied a lot more and said, "Gee, that's too bad," when he heard Senator Mitt Romney is in self-quarantine, and he talked about how HARD it was for his rich self to run for president, oh, he just gave up so many billions of moneys, tiny violins. Oh yes, and while blowing smoke up America's ass yet gain about a COVID-19 cure that's definitely right around the corner, he clarified that people will take the medicine "through mouth."
You didn't miss anything, and quite frankly, we probably shouldn't cover those pressers every day anymore, and the networks shouldn't run them live, as they are a public health risk.
Notably Dr. Anthony Fauci, the world's leading infectious disease specialist who just so happens to be, thank God, one of the only credible people on the Trump coronavirus team, was not there. It's disturbing when he's not there. But he did an interview with Science magazine, published Sunday night, and oh boy, oh fuck, oh wow.
Regarding Donald Trump's constant corona-lies, particularly the one about how the novel coronavirus is basically cured now thanks to the malaria drug chloroquine:
I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down. Okay, he said it. Let's try and get it corrected for the next time.
In other words, Fauci is openly saying Trump lies during those press conferences, but he can't knock the president over and make him stop talking, not least because that is not proper social distancing. Speaking of social distancing, Fauci notes in the interview that those White House pressers are VERY BAD social distancing, but says Mike Pence really tries to keep people six feet apart, probably because Mother didn't allow him to be closer than that in the first place, as that is the Boner Danger Zone.
He says he's trying to get them to go to virtual lie-pressers:
But when you're dealing with the White House, sometimes you have to say things 1,2,3,4 times, and then it happens. So I'm going to keep pushing.
He says he hasn't been fired yet, "to my knowledge."
Here is Fauci very diplomatically saying again that Trump lies, just in case you missed it:
Q: You've been in press conferences where things are happening that you disagree with, is that fair to say?
A: Well, I don't disagree in the substance. It is expressed in a way that I would not express it, because it could lead to some misunderstanding about what the facts are about a given subject.
That is what tends to happen, with lies.
The interviewer, Jon Cohen, notes that Fauci has never said "Chinese virus," like a common racist Trump. Fauci emphasizes that he has not, "ever." Cohen asks, "And you never will, will you?" Fauci says, "No."
Oh, and about the face-palm seen 'round the world, when Trump called the State Department the "Deep State Department"? Fauci says "No comment."
It was a very good interview.
Now that you've read all this, and are simultaneously horrified that we are living through this moment with the Shitmouthed Liar-In-Chief in charge, yet also comforted that somehow this man, one of the best in the world, is at least on the team, go listen to this podcast Dr. Fauci did months back, about a make-believe pandemic. It is ... well, the dude knows what he is talking about! It's eerie how similar it is to exactly what we are going through right now.
Oh yeah, and he also did two other interviews this weekend, with Maureen Dowd in the New York Times and with The Atlantic. You ain't got nothin' better to do.
