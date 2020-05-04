DRAINING YOUR PASTA IN YOUR SINK IS STUPID. Tabs, Mon., May 4, 2020
Health scientists trying to suss out why some regions and nations have been hit hard while others are mostly fine. Interesting medical-police howdunit teases out a lot of different factors. (New York Times)
Do you live somewhere without a billion corona cases, and you have been wondering, "Am I crazy, are we actually fine?" It's coming. I'm sorry. With charts, as is Vox's wont. (Vox)
Have you been so angry about the people not wearing masks? Yeah, the Fox crew is pushing that masks are a plot against Trump and America. (Daily Beast)
Aaaaand a store guard in Flint, Michigan, is dead after being shot by a customer that, people on social media say, didn't want to wear a mask. He leaves a wife and eight children. (Detroit News)
Antioch, California's, planning commissioner Ken Turnage was stripped of his office just for maintaining that the "elderly, weak and homeless" should just be left to die, wow the rest of you nazi much for not letting him be a nazi on the planning commission? — HuffPost
Don't be that guy or the anti-vaxxers who are literally being directed by the Russian botnet Internet Research Agency, dumb vacant jerkdicks. — Guardian
Oh you didn't know all the new protests are anti-vaxx jerkdicks? Here you go. (New York Times)
OH NO THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE SYSTEM!
You might wanna sit down for this, but Kayleigh McEnany lies a lot. (CNN)
How should Trump attack Biden? Dumb campaign bullshit. (WaPo)
Biden is teaming up with E Dubs to write op-eds about hey, let's oversee the stimmy clusterfuque, quelle idea! — Miami Herald
Should you use an Atlantic tab to read about how we are losing our civil rights era memories with each passing day? You should. — Atlantic
Okay, the murder hornets are decapitating the honeybees, but also the honeybees can cook the murder hornets alive. (NYT)
Have you talked to the garden eels in the Tokyo aquarium yet? No? That's weird. (Guardian)
The rise and fall of the Cincinnati Boner King. From the comments. Oooold tab. — GQ
