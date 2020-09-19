Drink, Drink To RGB
Before we'd even had our second tequila last night, you were emailing us asking if we had Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... anythings. And we didn't. And we were ashamed. How could we have neglected her?
Now we're even more ashamed to scrabble a buck off her passing. Strike that. You need Wonkette, our merch helps fund Wonkette, judging by ActBlue last night and today you're TRYING to spend all your money, and like I said: you asked.
Shy has made us a lovely focused RGB, smiling slightly with calm intensity of purpose, and I have put her on your bosom, in your liquor, on your coffee, on your farmers market tote bag, if we have farmers markets anymore.
Now I shall make my good son go downstairs and print me the first shot glass, and I will drink to all of us. And then I will drink to all of us again, to take a bite out of last night's dog that bit me.
Tomorrow, we go nuclear.
For now, this is your open thread.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.