Congress's Dumbest Man Files Election Lawsuit That Would Make A Krakenhead Blush

Louie Gohmert and Kelli Ward walk into a bar, and the average IQ in Cantina Stupida drops 30 points. Unfortunately, the dumbest man in congress and Chemtrail Kelli, the current chair of the Arizona GOP, haven't been spreading their dim in some backwoods watering hole. They've actually filed a federal lawsuit against Mike Pence to stop the January 6 certification of Joe Biden's presidential win. Because this is 2020.
Let's back up to last week when #PenceCard was trending on Twitter. The theory, which was being huffed like dollar store spray paint in the lowest rent corners of Wingnuttistan until Trump retweeted it, went like this:
- Under 3 U.S. Code § 12, Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, is supposed to send a reminder note to any state that hasn't turned in its Electoral College votes by the fourth Wednesday in November;
- Despite being unable to prove it in any court, there exists somewhere massive evidence of FRAUUUUUUUUUD in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin;
- Before midnight on December 23, Mike Pence would send all those states a note saying their Electoral College slates were UNLEGAL, allowing the Republican-controlled legislatures to certify cosplay slates of fake Trump electors;
- TRUMP WINS!!!!
Second of all, federal courts are not in the position of issuing advisory opinions. There has to be a live case or controversy, which cannot be manufactured by simply writing in your complaint, "This is not an abstract or hypothetical question, but a live 'case or controversy' under Article III that is ripe for a declaratory judgment arising from the events of December 14, 2020 where the State of Arizona (and several others) have appointed two competing slates of electors."
Third of all, there's no standing for electors to sue to enforce state or federal election law, as the Arizona plaintiffs in this case were reminded three weeks ago when a federal judge in Arizona tossed their last bullshit suit. This is presumably why they hooked up with Gohmert and tried to get a friendlier hearing in Texas. Gohmert has dealt with the standing issue thusly: "Rep. Gohmert is entitled to have his objection determined under the Twelve Amendment, and not through the unconstitutional impositions of a prior Congress by 3 U.S.C. §§ 5 and 15." Once again, simply stating that something is true doesn't make it so.
Speaking of which ... NOPE.
The Arizona Electors have cast Arizona's electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump on December 14, 2020, at the Arizona State Capitol with the permission and endorsement of the Arizona Legislature, i.e., at the time, place, and manner required under Arizona state law and the Electoral Count Act. At the same time, Arizona's Governor and Secretary of State appointed a separate and competing slate of electors who cast Arizona's electoral votes for former Vice-President Joseph R. Biden, despite the evidence of massive multi-state electoral fraud committed on Biden's behalf that changed electoral results in Arizona and in other states such as Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that have also put forward competing slates of electors (collectively, the "Contested States"). Collectively, these Contested States have enough electoral votes in controversy to determine the outcome of the 2020 General Election.
That. Never. Happened. Less than half the state's Republican caucus signed on to a letter endorsing the band of dipshit dress-up electors. And sure, it's cool to have a penpal during quarantine, but since neither Arizona Senate President Karen Fann nor House Speaker Rusty Bowers signed the letter much less endorsed this dumbassery, that love note isn't worth the paper it's written on. Ditto for all the other cosplay electors.
And, by the by, I believe the legal term is "FUCKING RICH" for Louie Gohmert to claim that the Electoral Count Act is an unconstitutional assault on the Twelfth Amendment, while simultaneously promising that he and that nutbag Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville are going to unleash mayhem on January 6 by challenging electors using the procedure explicitly laid out in the Electoral Count Act.
Which brings us to yet another, fatal flaw in this case, one that even Trump appointee US District Judge Jeremy Kernodle is not going to ignore. This is a political question, i.e. one involving the responsibilities of the Executive or Legislative branches of government — or, as in this case, both. No federal court is going to intervene and tell Vice President Pence that he's obligated to refrain from doing something the Constitution says he "shall" do, and no court is going to tell Congress it can't carry out its own procedures for tabulating electoral votes as laid out in the Twelfth Amendment and further explicated in the Electoral Count Act. See also, Article I, Section 5, "Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings."
Also, too LACHES, BITCHES.
In summary and in conclusion, Louie Gohmert retains his position as King Ignoramus in congress, Kelli Ward retakes the Worst State Party Chair crown from Texas's Allen West, and these useless sumbitches are about to get their asses kicked by yet another Trump judge. THE END.
