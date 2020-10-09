Easy Recipe For Leftover Mashed Potatoes! Tabs, Fri., Oct. 9, 2020
LOL you guys, watch Mayor Pete give it to him, in his Fox News safe space no less.
It's too bad Trump is afraid to debate next week. https://t.co/4juvdgPfE7— Pete Buttigieg (@Pete Buttigieg)1602167758.0
Oh right, Trump sort of intimates maybe he got the rona from the Gold Star families, and not the other way around, because he is filth. — Politico
I AM WITHOUT WORDS. Trump doctor says he can return to public events on Saturday, EIGHT DAYS after testing positive for coronavirus and subsequently being hospitalized after infecting untold numbers of people. And they STILL won't say when he last tested negative, oh those were some words but THEY AREN'T MAD ENOUGH WORDS. (REUTERS)
Well something's up with either VP Pinkeye or Commander Infectemall. Conspiracists, start your engines. — News 5 Nashville
Coronavirus at the Kamala Harris/Mike Pence debate. (New Yorker)
"How do we know Kamala Harris won the vice presidential debate? We know because the next morning, Donald Trump called into Fox Business' Money Honey Maria Bartiromo and called Harris 'this monster.'" — Molly Jong-Fast at Daily Beast
Oh nice, Molly, thanks for the tab:
Favorability ratings of the VP candidates, before and after the debate, according to the CNN post debate poll: Kam… https://t.co/LdAZHnnKAU— Matt McDermott (@Matt McDermott)1602130600.0
Four months before announcing domestic terrorists' plans to kidnap the fucking Michigan governor, the FBI warned this summer that the militias were getting terroristy, more, again. (Yahoo)
New plot details. — Freep
What the actual fuck is this?
Trump campaign official Jason Miller is on Fox News attacking Gretchen Whitmer, the victim of a kidnapping plot: "I… https://t.co/AA25jOdtN3— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1602184403.0
A reminder from our friends Crooks & Liars!
REP. JAYAPAL: Apparently the President believes you can be activated to implement the President's agenda and dominate American people exercising first amendment rights if they're protesting against him. But let's look at how you respond when the protesters are supporters of the President. On two separate occasions after President Trump tweeted 'liberate Michigan' to subvert stay home orders to protect the public health of people in Michigan, protesters swarmed the Michigan capital carrying guns. Some with swastikas, and a dark haired doll with a noose around its neck. Are you aware they called for the Governor to be lynched, shot and beheaded?
BILL BARR: No.
JAYAPAL: You're not aware of that?
BARR: I was not aware of that.
JAYAPAL: Major protests in Michigan. You are the Attorney General and you didn't know that the protesters called for the Governor to be lynched and beheaded.
BARR: Well, there are a lot of protests around the United States and on June 1st, I was worried about the District of Columbia, which is federal.
JAYAPAL: In certain parts of the country, you are very aware with those, but when protesters with guns and swastikas.
BARR: I am aware of --
JAYAPAL: Excuse me. This is my time and I control it. But in Michigan when protesters carried guns and confederate flags and swastikas and called for the Governor of Michigan to be beheaded and shot and lynched, somehow you are not aware of that. Somehow you didn't know about it so you didn't send federal agents in to do to the President's supporters what you did to the President's protesters. In fact, you didn't put pepper balls on those protesters. So the point I'm trying to make here, Mr. Barr, that I think is important for the country to understand is there is a real discrepancy in how you react as Attorney General when white men with swastikas storm a government building with guns. There is no need for the President so, quote, activate you because they're getting the President's personal agenda done. But when black people and people of color protest police brutality, systemic racism and the President's very own lack of response to those critical issues, then you forcibly remove them with armed federal officers, pepper bombs because they are considered terrorists by the President. You take an aggressive approach to black lives matter protests, but not to right wing extremists threatening to lynch the governor if it's for the president's benefit. Did I get it right, Mr. Barr?
Head over there to watch it LIVE.
When the people with weapons stormed the capitol:
@MalloryMcMorrow @SenPolehanki ...and this is how we have to sit at our desk. With a damn bulletproof vest with gun… https://t.co/9sNUolaJ18— State Senator Sylvia Santana (@State Senator Sylvia Santana)1602199084.0
Sure sure, cool cool, Alfa Bank is subpoenaing the computer scientists who noticed its weird contacts with Trump marketing servers, and it seems like the DOJ might be helping them. They are claiming to be looking for the Real Killers. (New Yorker)
OJ Golfing www.youtube.com
September splainer on the Senate Intel Report regarding the Alfa Bank data from Just Security.
Gross and prurient, but anyway here's Fucked Up Brad Parscale crying and ranting and swearing he never hit his wife no how, and also she won't fuck him :/ (Daily Mail)
Speaking of crimes, here is the Elliott Broidy charging document. One count of FARA violation I guess? I don't know, read it and you can let me know! (Courts)
The Lumbee tribe in North Carolina, the largest Native American nation on the East Coast, has been trying to get federal recognition for more than 60 years. Biden is backing their claim. Trump keeps decertifying tribes we would guess so his developer buddies can have their land. (News & Observer)
*Taps mic* *taps mic again* *a third time just to be sure* GIVE HOMELESS PEOPLE A BUNCH A MONEY. (CBC)
How many rightwing authoritarians does it take to tell a lightbulb joke? None, because their brains are bad. (Psych News Daily)
Your Sara Benincasa wrote about her love with Frederick Law Olmsted, who is not Robert Moses so don't be confused like I was. — Medium
