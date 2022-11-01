blue checkmarkselon muskelon musk 8 dollars a monthelon musk 8 dollars a month blue checkmarktwitter

'FREE SPEECH ZONE: EIGHT DOLLARS!' Maybe Not Genius Twitter Plan Elon Musk Thinks It Is

Tech
Evan Hurst
November 01, 2022 04:20 PM
Giphy

Well, we guess giving Elon Musk reacharounds for the low, low price of $20 per month didn't catch on among the huddled masses yearning to be free, after Stephen King told him to eat shit.

So Elon Musk, who literally spent $44 billion to buy Twitter, at least somewhat probably because people make fun of him on on Twitter and it was hurting his feelings on Twitter, suggested $8 per month.

Would Stephen King and also everyone else also pay Elon Musk $8 per month in exchange for literally fucking nothing of value?



That's not why Twitter verification exists, but OK, sure, power to the people! It costs the people $8 a month!

We assume it also costs the White House $8 a month, and all the corporations on Twitter $8 a month.

How very equality! How very level playing field! Almost like a Flat Tax!

But you pay it to this one dumb motherfucker you don't even like, instead of the government, so that's neat.



Sure, you bet, he's thought this through and definitely is not just lying in his bed with his dick in his hand.



Definitely no "lords and peasants" when you have to pay $8 a month or else be effectively shadowbanned.

Still not seeing a "product" here. Idiot still doesn't understand what the "product" Twitter makes is. He's had months to study this.

Also "Free Speech Zone: EIGHT DOLLARS!" is not a very good slogan, we don't think.



Can't wait to see that list.



What did that article we quoted from this morning say?

If as many as one in five current blue ticks paid $20 a month that would raise just under $15 million a year for Twitter. That might sound like decent money, but Twitter’s current revenues (mostly from advertising) are $5 billion a year. Musk’s apparent plan would generate about 30 hours’ worth of annual revenue.

Right, so if Elon's brilliant $8 a month plan catches on like the wildfire it obviously is ...


Giphy




Hey, what about a blue checkmark?


Jesus fucking Christ, what a dork.

OPEN THREAD.

