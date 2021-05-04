End Times Idiot Rick Wiles Super-Psyched About Big Dumbstupids Dying Of COVID Vaccine
End Times idiot Rick Wiles is always here to tell us the truths we are not ready to hear.
Like that time in 2014 when he said Barack Obama might be creating zombie cannibals, which was obviously true. And that time he said Rachel Maddow was secretly inciting a coup against the Trump White House. Don't remember it? Don't mean it didn't happen! And yet she runs free.
One time he got so mad at Target for letting transgender people go to the bathroom that he threatened to make pee-whizzes all over the floor, at Target! We guess that was him sharing a different kind of truth.
Not long after the election, he gleefully predicted that Donald Trump and Bill Barr were going to do firing squads to all the leftists and the scientists and the reporters and the professors. Did that happen? Sure!
Look, if you don't believe Rick Wiles's predictions, then you just hate science, and if you don't like getting peed on at Target, well then you should just go at a different time from when Rick Wiles goes. (Allegedly.)
At first, Wiles was kind of OK with the COVID-19 pandemic, because it was only killing people in the big blue cities. "There is a plague underway," Wiles said. "There is a death angel across the world, and your only safety is in Christ." The pandemic was going after synagogues — he is psycho anti-Semitic — and he said "Stay out of those things" because "there's a plague in them." But then the pandemic started hitting red states, and suddenly Wiles was explaining on his TruNews show that just maybe the Democrats had conspired with China to create COVID-19, because if Democrats believe in abortion and gay fucksexing, then it's just a hop, a skip and a jump to WORLD DOMINATION. (Or something.)
Point is, he is a good science explainer of COVID-19, and now he is gleefully celebrating that he will be one of the few survivors, because HE is smart enough not to participate in the REAL pandemic, which is the COVID vaccine, which is actually a plot to commit GLOBAL GENOCIDE. (Or something.)
Tell us, Richard. Don't hold back any thoughts just because we might not be ready to hear them. Get totally sexcited about who's gonna die, like you often do. Go off, Pastor!
"I am not going to be vaccinated," Wiles said. "I'm going to be one of the survivors. I'm going to survive the genocide."
He's a survivor, he not gon' give up, he not gon' stop, oh, he gon' work harder ...
"I am not going to allow the COVID maniacs to convince me to be vaccinated or [to] vaccinate me against my will," he continued. "I know what I'm reading. I know what I'm seeing. There is a mass death campaign underway right now ... "
He sees what's happening. All the vaccine deaths. "Where's Becky?" "Died of vaccines." That's a thing Rick Wiles hears them say.
"... [A]nd I don't care what people [say], they can they write any article they want to write about me ... "
This one, perhaps.
[T]hey can do everything they can to deplatform me—I'm going to survive a global genocide."
Aight.
"The only good thing that will come out of this is a lot of stupid people will be killed off," Wiles added. "If the vaccine wipes out a lot of stupid people, well, we'll have a better world. I'm going to survive. I'm going to survive by God's grace; by his will, I'm going to survive the genocide."
YAY! There's our boy, gettin' death stiffies! He is so boned up because God told him all the stupids are gonna die, from the vaccine that's showing no real problems so far, against a virus that's killed over 3.2 million people worldwide, including 577,000 in the United States, as of this exact writing.
Rick Wiles isn't dying of stupid! YOU are!
Rick Wiles gonna survive because "smart."
Sounds about right for a guy who thinks that if you drink your city's water, you are drinking unborn babies.
Smart.
OPEN THREAD.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.