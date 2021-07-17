Evangelical Pastor: Either Gay People Exist Or Evolution Happened. Can't Have Both!
Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs does not believe in evolution. In fact, he has frequently appeared with our old pal, Ray "Bananaman" Comfort, to talk about how definitely not real evolution is. I'm not going to link to it, but if you Google, it'll come up.
He also does not believe that people are gay or that same sex marriage should exist.
But he also thinks that people who do believe in evolution should not believe in gay people or same sex marriage, because ... because he doesn't actually understand how evolution or being gay works.
In a sermon last Sunday, Hibbs explained this theory to the crowd at his Calvary Chapel church in California, with a straight face and everything. And he started out by stating that the only reason two people of the same sex get together is because of what an incredibly pleasurable time that is for both of them.
Via RightWingWatch:
"When two people of the same sex get together, it's out of sheer wanton lust and pleasure only for self," Hibbs said during his sermon. "Nothing comes of it. No life can come from it. No family can come from it."
And who has sex for pleasure, out of sheer wanton lust? Certainly not Jack Hibbs. Or anyone having sex with Jack Hibbs, at least.
"If you're an evolutionist, you have to be against same-sex unions," he continued. "If you're an evolutionist, what is one of the statements? It's the survival of the fittest, right? And in evolutionary theory, the survival of the fittest has to procreate. … But if evolution is true, then there would be no such thing as homosexuality, because over the last 400 trillion, billion, zillion, quadbillion, zillion, nillion, years, evolution would have washed that out.
That would only make sense if there was one specific "gay gene," which there is not. There are many genes that influence our sexuality, but not one particular "gay gene" that people can inherit or not inherit.
An ambitious new study — the largest ever to analyze the genetics of same-sex sexual behavior — found that genetics does play a role, responsible for perhaps a third of the influence on whether someone has same-sex sex. The influence comes not from one gene but many, each with a tiny effect — and the rest of the explanation includes social or environmental factors — making it impossible to use genes to predict someone's sexuality.
If evolution worked the way Higgs thinks it did, he wouldn't exist either — just as there is not one specific gene for being gay, there is not one specific gene for being an ignorant asshole.
Higgs then suggested that the existence of gay people is actually proof that God exists, as their existence portends the apocalypse.
Homosexuality—LGBTQ actions—prove the existence of God, because God's word says this would be some of the outcome and actions of the Last Days."
That is super weird, seeing as how LGBTQ+ people have existed since forever. Does that mean it has always been the last days? Was ancient Greece the last days? How many last days are there?
I have to say, it has been a while since I've heard anyone going off and about evolution, and now it's happened twice in one week. Conservatives have been so focused on "fighting wokeness" and preventing their kids from learning that racism exists that they haven't really had time to be mad that kids were not learning about Noah's Ark in bio. Let's hope it's not making a comeback.
Just something to think about during this, your OPEN THREAD.
