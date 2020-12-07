Even So-Called ‘Good’ Republicans Can’t Fully Reject President Sore Loser
Georgia's voting system manager Gabriel Sterling hammered Donald Trump and the GOP last week for their reckless and insidious undermining of our democracy, which had directly resulted in death threats against people who were just doing their jobs. He spoke out further against the conspiracy-theorist-in-chief during an interview Sunday on “Meet the Press."
Chuck Todd played a clip of Trump denouncing the “lying, cheating, robbing, stealing" that his delusional mind believed was responsible for his Georgia loss.
TRUMP: We had dead people voting. They had people signing their own name over and over. They have people signing names with the same pen, with the same signature they don't even change, because they know once they get it in, it'll never be looked at again, because of people like your secretary of state and your governor.
Georgia's secretary and state and governor are both Republicans, as is Sterling. Meanwhile, Trump managed to win North Carolina, whose governor and secretary of state are both Democrats. This is all very peculiar voter fraud.
Todd reminded Sterling that he'd begged Trump to stop already with the dangerous lies about the 2020 election. Obviously, Trump didn't stop because he's a monster whose idiot supporters lap this shit up. Sterling confessed that debunking Trump's lies is like a game of whack-a-mole.
STERLING: The president's statements are false. They're disinformation. They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters — and, hell, I voted for him.
That's a depressing admission, isn't it? Sterling voted for a deranged authoritarian sociopath, who has no real policies beyond remaining in power and keeping his family out of federal prison. We're all glad Sterling is willing to stand up to Trump and tell the nation the would-be emperor has no clothes, but this isn't a new, wackier Trump. He's always been this way. When he wasn't promoting stochastic terrorism at his campaign hate rallies, he was insisting he could only lose if the election was rigged against him.
In October, the Washington Post detailed and debunked some of the blatant lies Trump spread during the first presidential debate:
"There's fraud. They found them in creeks. … They are being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country."
"They found ballots in a wastepaper basket three days ago, and they all had the name — military ballots, they were military — they all had the name Trump on them."
"They sent two in a Democrat area — they sent out 1,000 ballots. Everybody got two ballots. This is going to be a fraud like you've never seen."
"In Philadelphia, they went in to watch. They were called poll watchers — a very safe, very nice thing. They were thrown out. They weren't allowed to watch. You know why? Cause bad things happen in Philadelphia, bad things."'
"Did you see what's going on? Take a look at West Virginia — mailmen selling the ballots. They are being sold."
Everything Trump said was bullshit. He cried fraud before the election, and he's crying fraud after his ass was beat like he was initiated into the fraternal order of one-term loser presidents. He made clear he wouldn't go quietly. Yet Sterling still voted for this asshole? Maybe he assumed the leopards wouldn't find his own face that appetizing.
Sterling hasn't actually expressed regret that he voted for Trump, nor has Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Instead, like state House Speaker Rusty Bowers in Arizona, they assert their Republican bonafides, as if that matters to Trump's cult. They “betrayed" the mad king and thus are no better than a common socialist. If you've paid any attention the past four years, you'd know Trump defines loyalty by the simple phrase “What Have You Done For Me Lately?"
Raffensperger confirmed this weekend that he'll likely still vote for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January runoff election. This is after both cowardly opportunists smeared him publicly and called for his resignation.
RAFFENSPERGER: I'm a Republican. I vote for Republicans. So I wish them well.
This sad shit comes after Raffensperger (correctly) accused Perdue and Loeffler of willingly spreading disinformation about the election. Anyone this desperate for power probably shouldn't have it. The GOP is wholly corrupt and the “good Republicans" who shake their heads but continue to provide the party with electoral oxygen are only helping Trump and his fellow bad actors.
