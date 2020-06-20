'Ex-Gay' Org Disbands A Year After Founder Comes Out As Currently Gay
Here is some good news! It is getting harder and harder to run a gay conversion network these days. So hard, in fact, that prominent ex-gay torture group, "Hope For Wholeness" — an offshoot of the now defunct Exodus International — is disbanding. The group announced their plans to dissolve on Monday, explaining that they couldn't find anyone who wanted to be the director of an organization whose main purpose is to convince LGBTQ people (and often, LGBTQ children and teenagers) that they need to pretend to be straight or God won't love them.
The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based organization, founded in 1999 as Truth Ministries, told members in an email Monday and obtained by NBC News that Hope for Wholeness would be closing its operations, citing the group's difficulties in retaining a director to lead their efforts.
"It has been a tumultuous several years for us. We lost the founding director, searched for two years for his replacement, hired a new director and then lost that director as well," the memo, which was signed by the group's board, states. "After much prayer and discussion, we have made the difficult decision to dissolve the organization. This was not an easy decision. But we do believe it is the right decision."
Hope for Wholeness' credo, prominently displayed across the top of its website, is "freedom from homosexuality through Jesus Christ."
Apparently, it's very hard to have an ex-gay torture group when ex-gay torture is banned in like 20 states and no one wants to lead your ex-gay torture group!
The group's founder, McKrae Game, once one of the leading voices in favor of so-called "conversion therapy," was ousted from his post a few years back. Last year, he disavowed the movement and came out as not an ex-gay at all — which makes sense because there really isn't any such thing to begin with.
Asked for comment by Newsweek, Game explained that the group he helped formed was basically a cult.
Game, who publicly came out as gay a year ago, said that he had not fully processed how stifling his former ministry could be until more than a year after he had been fired.
"I was very much caught in a cult," he said. "Ex-gay ministry is very much like a cult. They have their own unique language that no one can understand."
While it is not known how much money the group still has, word is that they are going to donate whatever they've got left to another ex-gay ministry that is, for real, called "Abba's Delight."
The fuck????????????????????????
There is no mention of ABBA, the band, on the site (legally, I had to check), although the actual description of the name's meaning is, uh, well, it's definitely something.
Many times I have been asked about the name Abba's Delight, where it came from or how was it chosen for the ministry. It is actually a name that the Lord laid on my heart when I was establishing the ministry. I was seeking Him for a name that would convey His heart to those whose lives are impacted, either directly or indirectly, by homosexuality.
Because of the unfortunate message from factions of the Church to the gay community and to those who face homosexuality in their lives, that God hates them, I wanted a name that would address with a truthful message how Father really does feel towards them. Thus, the name Abba's Delight!
Abba means "Daddy." Daddy's Delight!
OH. Daddy's Delight, huh? Wow, what an extremely heterosexual sounding name that is.
Hopefully actual ABBA will sue the pants off of this group, and then they can go out of business too. Anyway! This is now your open thread! Be yourselves and don't try convert anyone to anything!
