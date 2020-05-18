Flat-Earther Lady Tries To Use Sovereign Citizen Meme Logic To Get Out Of Wearing Mask, Fails
Earlier this month, we highlighted a meme making the rounds on the stupid part of the internet, featuring a card for people who don't want to wear masks to carry that says they don't have to wear a mask because they have a "medical condition" and that if anyone asks them what medical condition they have, that is a HIPAA violation and they can be sued.
This is, of course, not at all how anything works. But that doesn't mean no one's going to try it. And this weekend, someone did.
An Orange County, California, woman named Shelley Lewis posted a video to Facebook this weekend showing herself trying to enter a Gelson's supermarket in Dana Point without a mask. It did not work, but she said many extremely stupid things in the process, including the thing about how she has a medical condition that makes wearing a mask a risk for her and that it's a HIPAA violation if anyone asks about it.
The manager responded by telling her she could not come in, but that they would be happy to do her shopping for her. Lewis seemed to think this was merely a ploy to get her bank information and steal all of her money and possibly her entire identity, who knows. The clerk outside who had to deal with her shit responded by jauntily dancing to Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" while cleaning a cart.
Lewis posted this to Facebook thinking she was gonna be getting an avalanche of support and "You go girls," and instead was widely mocked for her behavior by pretty much the entire internet for all of Sunday. She has since deleted the video and gone private on Facebook.
Her neighbors were not surprised.
Wonder if Shelley Lewis knows that she's gone viral 😂We should all go to Gelsons & support them for handling this with class & for protecting their staff 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
But it doesn't stop there! Apparently Shelley Lewis (who sometimes goes by the names Michelle Irwin Lewis or Shelly Lewis) is not only an anti-masker but she is also an anti-vaxxer and a flat-earther. In 2019 she spoke at a flat earth conference.
People in the Facebook comments accused her of lying about everything she claims about herself, but we are not invested enough to investigate. Her bio information does sound a lot like bullshit though.
Shelley Lewis is a passionate truther, a licensed holistic health practitioner, a certified lymphologist, a vegan chef, photographer, and co-director and co-producer of The Plane Truth Documentary. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where she entertained hopes of becoming an AstroNOT.
Shelley served in the Army for 5 years where she jumped out of airplanes and became a paratrooper. She began her long quest for answers after being honorably discharged from the Military with a medical condition: Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease (Lupus). Through many years of studying and research, she found help through a vegan diet, lifestyle changes, and alternative medicine.She is co-Executive Producer and Co-Director of the grassroots documentary: The Plane Truth with JMTRUTH PRODUCTIONS. Look for it in 2020.
You cannot, in fact, look for this documentary because it seems she and her flat earth buddy had a very public breakup.
FLAT EARTH INFIGHTING 🤼 - JM Truth vs Shelly Lewis (Supposedly Shelly) www.youtube.com
Tragically, Michelle/Shelly/Shelley's YouTube videos have also been wiped from the internet. There is an hour-and-a-half-long interview with her about the earth being flat, but none of us should subject ourselves to that.
The earth is round, vaccines are good, masks are necessary for now, and crank magnetism is a real thing. But the real moral of this story is that you can't just believe everything you see in a meme, particularly if you are the sort of person who is going to go to the grocery store and make a giant fool of themselves and then post it to the internet thinking they're cool.
Also that dancing grocery store clerk deserves a medal of some kind.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse