Former White House Trade Idiot Is Even Bigger Idiot About Dr. Fauci, COVID-19
Former White House trade idiot Peter Navarro is not especially fond of Dr. Anthony Fauci. He's written angry op-eds claiming Dr. Fauci is a big dummy who doesn't know anything. But with all this unemployment-related free time on his hands, Navarro has now moved on to accusing Dr. Fauci of more serious offenses, such as literally fathering the coronavirus.
Navarro was a guest on moldy, flesh bag Steve Bannon's “War Room" podcast this weekend. Here's some of the deranged gibberish he spouted.
Peter Navarro states that Dr. Fauci wanted to weaponize COVID-19 and that he is the father of the virus. Navarro st… https://t.co/PMXN74Hbhc— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸)1620584432.0
NAVARRO: For whatever reason, Fauci wanted to weaponize that virus. He is the father of it. He has killed millions of Americans if that thing came from the lab and now I'm 99.999 percent sure it did.
Whoa if true! This represents a significant escalation in hostilities and rhetoric since March 30, when he first smeared Dr. Fauci as the "father of the virus" after Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy triggered Navarro with a clip of Dr. Fauci taking credit for pushing for the vaccine, calling it the “best decision" he made.
Peter Navarro calls COVID-19 the "Fauci Virus" calling Fauci "the father of" the virus and accusing him of allowing… https://t.co/63m4KdhMfv— nikki mccann ramírez (@nikki mccann ramírez)1617148001.0
CAMPOS-DUFFY: A quick reaction to that? I know that's gotta be steaming you, Peter.
NAVARRO: Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J. Trump.
Despite Navarro's raging that his hero sired the vaccine with his own manly excretions, there's no evidence that President Pandemic did more than demand a vaccine NOW so people would stop talking about COVID-19 and he could win re-election. But even if we generously grant the one-term loser more credit than he deserves, almost half of his idiot supporters refuse to get vaccinated. It's yet another one of his failed projects, such as Trump Steaks and Donald Trump Jr.
In the best Fox tradition, Campos-Duffy appears to have taken Fauci's remarks entirely out of context for maximum effect. In fact, the doctor told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta that seeing New York's hospitals overrun was the moment when it "became very clear that the decision we made on January the 10th — to go all out and develop a vaccine — may have been the best decision that I've ever made with regard to an intervention as director of the institute."
He's not claiming sole proprietorship of the vaccine. He specifically said “we." He's also the director of the National Institutes of Health, so his decision to support moving quickly matters, especially since he would've actually taken responsibility if it hadn't worked, unlike the one-term loser.
But Navarro went topsy-turvy on Dr. Fauci and called him the "father of the virus."
NAVARRO: Fauci is the guy — this virus, according to [Robert] Redfield at the Centers for Disease Control, came from the Wuhan lab and basically we had Fauci not only funding that lab with American taxpayer dollars, he authorized this thing called gain of function research.
He allowed the Chinese Communist Party, the People's Liberation Army to genetically engineer a virus using gain of function. I call it the Fauci virus now. If he wants to be the father of something, he is the father of the virus that's killed over half a million Americans.
PolitiFact debunked this nonsense in February, but Navarro's still repeating these lies like he's recapping an "X-Files" rerun, accusing Dr. Fauci of “weaponizing" a virus to use as a biological agent against Americans.
The predictable result of this incessant fulminating is that Dr. Fauci has received death threats when he opposed relaxing COVID-19 restrictions. Navarro's unhinged rants go right up to the line of inciting violence against an 80-year-old public servant, which is what passes for conservative “thought" these days.
And it's not just stupid. It's potentially lethal.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Looking for someone to give that cash to? Why not us?
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."