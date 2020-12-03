Found The Voter Fraud! It Was Some GOP Florida F*cker Named Bill The Whole Time!
If Republicans are whining about something, it is only and always projection, because they are doing the thing they are whining about The Libs doing. For example, if Donald Trump accuses somebody else of committing a crime, folks should investigate Trump for doing that specific crime, because he's extremely definitely doing it. The words of Republicans, and of Trump, are confessions. You just have to translate them correctly.
We have another particularly egregious example of such projection on the subject of voter fraud. As we endure the longest temper tantrum in world history, with Trump whining about imaginary frauders stealing the election from him and giving it to Joe Biden, a pretty serious case of voter fraud has been revealed, and SURPRISE! it's a Republican trying to help steal the Georgia Senate runoffs, for Republicans.
Nicole Carr, a reporter for WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta, reports that a Florida Man named Bill Price was caught on tape explaining to Republicans in Bay County (that gross Fl-eorgia county where Panama City is) exactly how to pretend to move to Georgia so they could vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. No, he is not leading a campaign to help Floridians escape that hellmouth and move to Georgia legitimately. He wants them, again, to pretend.
The video was streamed on Facebook Live, and it has now been deleted, but Carr still got it:
“If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia.”Our 6… https://t.co/uDUfSc5TAo— Nicole Carr (@Nicole Carr)1606946000.0
He's doin' it! He's movin' to Georgia! And now he is under investigation.
As Carr reports, in the full hourlong video, which was streamed Nov. 7, Price says he is a lawyer and therefore knows Trump's idiot lawsuits are going to fail. (Almost one month later, he has been proven right. Is Bill Price a prophet?) The solution, he said, was to pretend to move to Georgia and do voter fraud there. You know, like he was doing:
Price told the group he's moving to his brother's address in Hiram, Georgia in order to register to vote in the January runoff. He repeats and spells his brother's name and address, as members of the group jot it down.
They can be heard mumbling the address in the background while some write.
"We can truly register at that address?" one woman asks.
"Sure," Price answers, adding they have to plan to show a move, suggesting they have mail sent there.
"And can it be anywhere in the state of Georgia you can register?" another woman asks. "So if you've got cousins, dogs, cats that live somewhere else, it doesn't need to be one particular county?"
Who among us has not had our mail sent to Bill Price's brother's house in Hiram for some reason or another? Oh, you haven't? Oh well. We do love how the women were like "Wait how is that not crime?" It is, it is!
Price added that if Bay County Republicans didn't want to pretend to move in with his brother in Hiram, maybe they should just move to VENEZUELA:
"We have to win that election in Georgia, and so I'm moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia, and I'm registering to vote," Price says. "And we are going to win that election in January."
"That's what needs to be done. If you don't want to do it, fine. Might as well move to Venezuela now‚" he said. "Get used to that lifestyle, cause that's what's coming."
OK.
As Carr's reporting revealed, Price actually did do what he said, which is a voter fraud crime. Carr confronted him about the video, and of course he said he was just making a great big LOL joke, and that he didn't change his registration to his brother's house in Hiram. But "Channel 2 confirmed Price registered to vote the day after he made the speech, using his brother's Hiram address and swearing to an affidavit that he was a Georgia resident and eligible to vote."
"When we clearly know that he is not," said Deidre Holden, Paulding County's election supervisor.
LOL election supervisor Deidre Holden from Paulding County, which is where Hiram is.
Price was just really confused why all y'all didn't get the joke he was making, until he realized it was because y'all were discriminating against him for loving Donald Trump too much:
"I know exactly why they took them seriously," Price said. "It's because I support Donald Trump. I support our President and I'm the only guy talking about it. Nobody's saying anything they're letting that guy fight this whole thing on his own. That's why they're making a big deal out of this because everybody expects it from the left. Everybody expects a communist to do what a communist is gonna do. But when a conservative, a decent guy who served his country for a decade in uniform says something like that, they're like oh it can't be a joke because we need to make a story of it."
Fuck you, assclown criminal.
Reportedly, once Price had been caught, he changed his story from I WAS JUST KIDDING to admitting he did that crime, but saying he only did it to show everybody how easy that crime is. You know, for the DEMOCRATS to do. OK, buddy.
(If this is reminding you of Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman trying to collect Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's million-dollar bounty for finding voter fraud, since he had a Trump supporter in Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, trying to vote for Trump on behalf of his dead mom, it should.)
Carr notes that election supervisor Holden from Paulding County, Georgia, is yet another Republican who, like the Georgia governor and the secretary of state, is very upset about all this out-loud voter-frauding:
Holden, a Republican, told Carr Price's intent was clear in the video, and it was disturbing to hear him instruct the group and say he planned to return to Florida on November 6th.
"What kind of message is this sending out to our children and our grandchildren and our neighbors that if you don't win an election, that you can just go out and steal one?" Holden asked. "And that's absolutely unacceptable here in the State of Georgia."
Oh definitely, Republicans have never ever used any sorts of nefarious means to steal elections in Georgia, you betcha, this is clearly a first-of-its-kind situation.
Every time Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks, he seems to throw a little pablum at the Trumpy masses, saying that while there's zero chance of Biden's win in Georgia being overturned, he is definitely investigating voter fraud stuff, you can count on him! The New York Times reports that Raffensperger "has opened an investigation into whether get-out-the-vote groups encouraged nonresidents to send in absentee ballot applications," adding that "the groups include the New Georgia Project, founded by Stacey Abrams."
Abrams, of course, wouldn't do any shit like that. But yet again, WE FOUND IT, WE FOUND THE VOTER FRAUD! And it's exactly the kind Raffensperger is investigating! It just happens to be this podunk hick lawyer in Florida trying to get people to pretend to move to Georgia to vote for Republicans in the Senate runoffs.
Womp womp.
