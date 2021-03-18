Congressmen Won't Give Capitol Police Medals Because Resolution Too Mean To The Terrorists
On January 6, after the Capitol was attacked by terrorists trying to help Donald Trump force Congress to overthrow the results of an election he lost fair, square, and by millions, 147 GOP members of the House of Representatives decided the attack was mostly fine with them, and went ahead and kept voting to try to overturn that election, late into the night.
Among those were Reps. Andy Biggs (AZ), Andy Harris (MD), Lance Gooden (TX), Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Louie Gohmert (TX), Michael Cloud (TX), Andrew Clyde (GA), Greg Steube (FL), Bob Good (VA), and John Rose (TN).
Wednesday, those 11 reps, along with Thomas Massie of Kentucky, decided to vote against giving the Capitol Police, the DC Metro Police, and the Smithsonian (see below) Congressional Gold Medals, to recognize those who protected members of Congress from the terrorists. The vote was 413 to 12.
Obviously these congressmen must have a really good reason not to give the people who saved Congress, just kidding it's because the accompanying resolution called the terrorists "insurrectionists." In other words, these un-American shitbags voted against it because it was too mean to the terrorists.
"We had to combine it with these editorial comments about the January 6 sequence of events, and then we had to logroll it with this exhibit at the Smithsonian, and … that was a little much for me," Gaetz said after the vote.
Gaetz considers it "editorial comments" to call people who fomented a violent insurrection against the US Capitol to overturn democracy "insurrectionists." And he's whining about one of the medals going to the Smithsonian exhibit that will commemorate the attack and educate future generations of Americans about it.
Massie, who is a very stupid asshole even for that cohort, also does not like the word "insurrection," and had an even dumber reason on top of that:
Massie also objected to the use of the word "temple," saying it was "a little too sacrilegious for me."
Thomas Massie is a United Methodist. In Thomas Massie's Christian denomination, they call places of worship "churches." We googled this just in case there was some reason Massie might just be really married to the word "temple." Nah! He's just a real fuckin' dumbass.
Here's some of the language these Mr. Wizards objected to:
The resolution states: "On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police officers."
It also says: "The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation's history."
Oh, how objectionable. It's a wonder the rest of the GOP caucus — including many from the Seditionist Caucus! — didn't also vote against the resolution! (You can read the rest of it here.)
These morons are instead supporting a resolution from Gohmert, which doesn't mention the January 6 terrorist attack at all, and according to Politico, "appears to downplay the sacrifice of Officers Brian Sicknick and Jeffrey Smith, merely stating that they 'passed in January 2021.'"
Thanks @RepMattGaetz. Just when you think this city can’t make you any more cynical, Democrats politicize a bill ho… https://t.co/Y3CLwKHxKZ— Louie Gohmert (@Louie Gohmert)1616027998.0
Can you imagine being such garbage that you vote against a resolution honoring the Capitol Police and others for protecting members of Congress from a violent attack by domestic terrorists aimed at overthrowing American democracy? Can you imagine looking at yourself in the mirror?
Those congressmen sure wouldn't like the way Wonkette would write that resolution. We'd add the word "terrorists" obviously, but also probably words like "un-American mouthbreathers" and "deplorables" and "people whose dicks are probably stuck inside their MISTER Potato Heads right now."
If Speaker Pelosi would like us to write some new copy like that, let us know, Wonkette likes to be of service.
