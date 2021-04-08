Georgia GOP Lt. Governor: Yeeeeeah, This Is All Because Of Rudy Giuliani's Bullsh*t
It's kind of like "The Twilight Zone" these days when a Republican just tells the truth, and not in that "caught on hidden camera telling truth to crime partners" kind of way. Not in the "oops, did I just say the quiet part loud?" way either. Rather, we are talking about the thing where they say that yes, they've looked at the evidence, and what the damn libs have been saying is true.
Meet Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, who went on CNN yesterday and said he's looked at the evidence, he's done the math, he's pulled out his TI-86 calculator, and he's found that YEAH, the only reason Georgia Republicans are passing bullshit Jim Crow laws to make it harder for people to vote is because Rudy Giuliani came to Georgia and filled everybody's heads with Donald Trump's fascist Big Lie bullshit about the election being fraudulently stolen from him.
He really just said it.
"This is really the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump," Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said on CNN's "New Day." "I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony."
Oh my God, the truth. He called it "misinformation" from Donald Trump. He said it was Rudy Giuliani swooping in and spoonfeeding the morons "misinformation" that got the ball rolling on this. He just said it. And he said more than that, if you watch the video.
Maybe it's because he's reportedly not planning on running for re-election. These days that has a way of making Republicans rediscover the ability to tell the truth.
Democratic superhero voting rights lawyer Marc Elias called Duncan's truth-telling a "big f'ing deal":
Well this is a big f'ing deal...👀 Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov admits "Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud --… https://t.co/HIzLZzGzTs— Marc E. Elias (@Marc E. Elias)1617840228.0
Because Republicans who tell the truth are in such short supply, we feel the need to make sure you understand this is not the same Georgia white man Republican as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who, though he is a Republican, actually worked to make sure Georgia had fair elections in November and January. Got that? Not the same white Republican man.
Duncan specifically said on CNN that he doesn't like Georgia Republicans punishing Raffensperger just for doing his job.
"The secretary of state did a great job. I think that was one of the parts, too, that concerned me about the final passage of the law, which ultimately was a culmination of Democratic and Republican ideas," Duncan told CNN. "But some of the punitive, you know, responses to taking Raffensperger off that elections board was just trying to tip their hat to Donald Trump, and I just didn't think that was a necessary step."
Earlier this week, also on CNN, Duncan said the only thing Raffensperger did wrong was "become [...] the former president's scapegoat in this situation."
This is where Georgia finds itself. As Duncan noted in the clip above, they've lost the MLB All-Star Game to Denver, because Georgia Republicans just passed a vicious voter suppression law based on the lies Rudy Giuliani told on behalf of Donald Trump. It's worth remembering that Fulton County DA Fani Willis is currently criminally investigating Trump's efforts to interfere in the Georgia election, and Rudy Giuliani is reportedly part of that investigation.
All of this is happening right now. Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp might be out there whining about "cancel culture" to any rightwing outlet that'll have him — his new thing is that it's no big deal to ban giving voters water and food in long lines, because they can just Uber Eats it! — but Geoff Duncan told the truth about it.
So that's something.
