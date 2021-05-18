Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Quitting To Make GOP Good Again, Aw That's Cute
One of the American Republicans currently in trouble with his party for committing aggravated democracy-supporting acts is Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, or as we know hm in the Wonkette chatcave, "Hot Geoff." (Look, he's cute, and we are human.)
Duncan is perhaps most memorable for going on CNN last month and saying he had looked into where all this insanity came from, after Joe Biden won the state in the Electoral College and Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won both its Senate seats, when Republican legislators in Georgia really decided they had to do everything they could to destroy democracy. Duncan was unequivocal. He said it was when Rudy Giuliani blew into the state and started blowing Donald Trump's Big Lie smoke up everybody's asses.
He just said it out loud. Democratic elections superlawyer Marc Elias called it a "big f'ing deal" on Twitter. Some Georgia Republicans were so mad they censured Duncan, for telling the truth.
And now Duncan has announced that he's not running for re-election. He's going to finish out his term, but ...
Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol https://t.co/VRkqd7P0P2— Geoff Duncan (@Geoff Duncan)1621269470.0
In his statement, which you can read above, he says "It always feels coldest right before the sun rises," and that he thinks that's where the GOP is right now. He says he wants to make it better. He wants to be part of making a "better way forward" for his party, a "GOP 2.0."
We of course wonder if his family has also received a bunch of death threats and he's tired of that too. (UPDATE: Yes.)
He followed up in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Duncan said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he will serve his final 19 months in office while also pushing a plan to revive what he calls a foundering national GOP still too focused on the 2020 election.
"We're going to have to heal and rebuild to get ourselves back," he said. "I see this as an opportunity — a moment in time we can change the trajectory of the Republican Party that can last a generation."
Poor thing really seems hopeful for the GOP's prospects as an American political party:
In the interview, Duncan said the phony conspiracy theories asserting a "rigged" election have dealt lasting damage to his party that led to Democratic sweeps in the January U.S. Senate runoffs that flipped control of the chamber.
But he said he was "convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that by the time we get into the 2024 election cycle, a majority of Republicans" will buy into his vision.
"Any narrative from a Republican that the election was stolen, that it was a rigged election, is wasted energy. And it only continues to make the pathway to winning for Democrats even easier," he said.
"It may be only a bold few to start with who join me," Duncan said, "but I believe an overwhelming majority will eventually get there and get this party back on track."
Good luck with that, Hot Geoff. At least he's still saying out loud that all the stuff about a "rigged" election is bullshit.
It's not like we had any hopes of folks like Duncan seeing the light ALL THE WAY and just saying goodbye to the GOP forever. A Republican is a Republican is a Republican.
And we do also believe that ultimately America would be better off if it had two (or more!) parties that actually were committed to democracy, and could disagree over things like "tax policy."
Unfortunately we think Duncan is being naive about the appetite among those who still pledge allegiance to his party to get "back on track." Seriously, more power to you, Hot Geoff! But ... yeah.
Oh well, whatever, he'll figure it out when it's time for him to figure it out, he ain't gonna listen to Wonkette anyhow.
