German Pilot Draws Dick In Sky For Most Helpful, Educational Reason!

Wonkette, on top of being a mommyblog and also a WARBLOG, is the internet's official home for "Skypenis," which is the scientific phenomenon that happens when airplanes/Jesus draw dicks in the sky for our amusement and edification. (Wonkette has not been bestowed this title, we gave it to ourselves, kinda like how Donald Trump gave himself the "Noble" Prize in a tweet last night.) And we have a new example of it, from Germany!
The pilot who made Skypenis in the sky this time is named Samy Kramer and he is 20 and he swears he wasn't drawing Skypenis, but that doesn't matter, because we're 13 years old in our brain.
German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe.
Oh how nice! Get your coronavirus vaccine, Germany! Let Skypenis remind you!
The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.
"There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving", Kramer told Reuters TV on Sunday, adding that his flight should not be understood as a direct call to be inoculated.
"Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy, because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic", Kramer said.
Skypenis, we mean Syringepenis, was a SIGN OF JOY. Now we know how the Three Wise Men probably felt.
To be quite, honest, Mr. Samy Kramer did a very good job at drawing "syringe" in the sky, as we can see from this pic from flightradar24.com, as provided by Reuters:
We can see how that is a syringe. We can also see how it could be interpreted as other things, like Skypenis.
As Reuters notes, Germany began its official coronavirus vaccination campaign this weekend, so we guess whatever it was in the sky above Germany should be viewed as a public service announcement, just like all Wonkette posts should be viewed as public service announcements. Of course, we live in US America, which for 22 more days is presidented by Donald Trump, which means good luck getting your vaccine before God comes back.
In summary and in conclusion, this fucking year is almost over and we are so goddamned exhausted, therefore "Skypenis."
