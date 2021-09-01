Get Out Your Finest Caftan, New York New York, You Are Having Friday WONK LUNCH!
After another long exhausting day, another thousand dollars, New York, I almost forgot to tell you that Wonkers Among You are planning a lunchtime WONKMEET THIS FRIDAY, Sept. 3, noonish, at Bryant Park!
Look, a signup sheet! You can sign up to bring food or beverages, or you don't have to! You can also help to chip in on pizza, or you also don't have to! Your hosts are FKA_DONNIE_D & Mavenmaven and I can't tell which of them is having a birthday, but one of them is, have fun you crazy cats!
Upcoming Wonkmeets, what are they even?
The one you already missed in Brooklyn, hosted by Beelzebubba, because I forgot to check the wonkmeets site and I AM BEREFT. So that is not so much "upcoming" then. Love you Be-elz.
Sauk Rapids, MN, Sunday, Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m.: Old Capitol Tavern, 2 North Benton Drive, with your host Maggie!
Oakland? San Francisco? Unsure! Friday, Sept. 17, 6-10 p.m.: Hyatt Regency Embarcadero Center, in the back of the Eclips bar, with your host Fukui!
Cleveland, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.-closing: The Treehouse in Tremont at 820 Collage Ave., with your hosts Aunt Aiofe (east side) and Some Guy From Ohio (west side)!
Wasn't Rebecca supposed to have one in Montana? Pffft, as if. Still might though. Shit been crazy. But if shit's been less crazy where you live, maybe YOU should host a wonkmeet! BUT HOW? Easy peasy, from Joe at WONKMEET:
If you don't see a location near you this means that you haven't done three things:
1. Find a cool spot near you, like a pub or a park
2. Decide a date that you would be willing to be there for a few hours
3. Let me know at info@wonkmeet.com so I can post it
Then just show up and see who else shows up. That's how this works. Simple, ain't it?
WE LOVE YOU! OPEN THREAD!
